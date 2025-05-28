Paul Scholes names ex-Tottenham star along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his ultimate XI

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named Tottenham Hotspur great Luka Modric against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his ultimate XI. The former midfielder made his picks almost entirely from players he played with/against during his professional career at Old Trafford.

In a chat with Daily Mail, Scholes was asked to name his best XI of players, and he selected many of his former Manchester United teammates. He also included Real Madrid greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, as well as Lionel Messi.

Scholes' backline was made almost entirely of his former teammates at Old Trafford, with Peter Schmeichel in goal. The quartet of Gary Neville, Roberto Carlos, Jaap Stam, and Rio Ferdinand made up the back four. In midfield, the former midfielder went with Modric and Toni Kroos, as well as Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane. The duo of Ronaldo and Messi were named as the forwards in his XI.

Before joining Real Madrid in 2012, Modric had starred in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. The Croat joined from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 and made 160 appearances before heading over to the Santiago Bernabeu for £30 million four years later.

Luka Modric has since gone on to become one of the best midfielders of his generation in his time with Los Blancos. The 39-year-old won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and holds the record for the most trophies won in the history of the Spanish giants. He will leave Santiago Bernabeu as an all-time great once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Former Premier League icon hopes to have Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in his testimonial match

Former Premier League star Carlos Tevez has revealed that he intends for former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to feature in his testimonial match. The former striker hung up his boots three years ago and has since ventured into management, but still intends to have his testimonial.

In an interview on streaming platform Olga last month, he outlined his plans to hold the match to celebrate his career. He pointed out that he will try to see that both Messi and Ronaldo take part in the game, which will likely hold in Buenos Aires.

"Yes, I'm going to do it [farewell game]. I probably will do it. We just have to figure out when. It's not easy. We'll get them together."

Tevez played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, winning six trophies as a teammate of the Portuguese star, including the 2008 UEFA Champions League. He played alongside Lionel Messi for a decade between 2005 and 2015, playing in multiple major tournaments.

