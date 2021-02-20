Paul Scholes names Manchester United's best finisher

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says everybody at Old Trafford believes teenage sensation Mason Greenwood is the best finisher in the club ahead of fellow striker Marcus Rashford.

Incidentally, Rashford has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, while Greenwood has managed only 4.

Both players rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and broke onto the scene with a bang. While Rashford has slowly transformed himself into one of the most important players at Manchester United, Mason Greenwood’s emergence at Old Trafford has been equally enthralling.

The 19-year-old has benefitted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference for young players and has 21 goals from 83 appearances for the Red Devils. Last season, he struck 17 times in all competitions, setting Old Trafford alight on many occasions.

Former Manchester United midfield maestro Paul Scholes has now claimed that Greenwood is better suited as a No. 9:

“It's between Rashford and Greenwood who plays in that centre forward role. I think the club and everybody thinks Greenwood is the best finisher at the club so therefore he would be better as the No. 9."

"Give Greenwood chances he will score. He is destined to be a superstar. He's got to keep his feet on the ground, keep working hard and there's nothing to stop him.”

Mason Greenwood happy to play across the front three at Manchester United

Mason Greenwood is a key player for Manchester United

Manchester United secured a 4-0 Europa League win over Sevilla in midweek, thanks to goals from Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James.

Even though Mason Greenwood could not find the back of the net, he performed admirably and continues to be the club's best option for the right wing at the moment.

Speaking after the game, the Manchester United starlet revealed that while he eventually wants to become a regular No.9, he doesn't mind playing on the right:

“I'm happy to play on the right, I'm happy to play up front, I'm not really sure. But I always wanted to be a striker when I was younger. I've also been a winger in the youth team and in the academy, I've been between both of them.

He added:

"I do want to play centre forward eventually but I'm always happy on the right and it's a good position to work from.”