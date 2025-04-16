Paul Scholes names Real Madrid man as best current winger and hails Cristiano Ronaldo as greatest winger of all time

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes named Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr as the best current winger before hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest winger of all time. Scholes has shared the pitch with the Portuguese legend in 183 games for the Red Devils, recording eight joint-goal participations.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as one of the greatest attackers of all time, having excelled both as a winger and a centre-forward. The Portuguese talisman is hailed for his goal-scoring abilities and exceptional finishing. Last year, he became the first men's player to reach 900 official career goals across competitions for club and country.

Ronaldo is considered both a Real Madrid and a Manchester United legend, so Paul Scholes' preference for him as the greatest winger of all time does not come as a surprise. In his interview with The Overlap, the former Red Devils star was asked to name the current best winger and the greatest winger of all time. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Best current winger? Vinicius. Best all-time winger? I am gonna say Cristiano was a winger."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scholes' preference for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr was also an expected choice, given his consistently brilliant form. The Brazilian has been one of Los Blancos' best players in recent times and finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings last season.

Vinicius has contributed 19 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances for Los Merengues across competitions this season. He also sports the legendary number seven shirt at Real Madrid, which was once worn by Cristiano Ronaldo. Many consider him the Portuguese talisman's successor at the Bernabeu.

Ad

When Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

L to R: Ronaldo and Ancelotti - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Swiss Radio Station RSI, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti appreciated Cristiano Ronaldo particularly for his dedication and work ethic.

Ad

The Italian tactician managed the Portuguese legend between 2013 and 2015 at the Santiago Bernabeu, when they together led the side to their historic La Decima (tenth UEFA Champions League title). Speaking of Ronaldo, Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it's his nature... And he complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism. I've never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, focused. He's a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation."

Ad

There's no doubt about Cristiano Ronaldo's unparalleled legacy at Real Madrid, where he remains their all-time highest goalscorer. The legendary forward contributed 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 outings across competitions in nine seasons (2009-2018). Among his five UCL titles, four came with Los Blancos, as he led them to an overall 16 trophies.

In 2018, Ronaldo left the Spanish side to sign for Italian giants Juventus for a reported €117 million. He currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More