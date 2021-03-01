Paul Scholes questions whether Liverpool's style of football plays to Thiago Alcantara's strengths

Liverpool's signing of Thiago Alcantara from European champions Bayern Munich in the summer generated a lot of excitement among fans. However, the Spaniard is yet to make a mark on the team and has struggled to adapt to English football.

Following Liverpool's 2-0 win away at Sheffield United, former England midfielder Paul Scholes revealed why he thinks Thiago has made a rough start to life at Anfield.

"The way Liverpool play with the three in midfield, I don't think he has great legs about him, so that central role would suit him down to the ground," Scholes said.

"Once you are in a wider position in the three, it's very difficult to get around the pitch because he's not that type of player. He's not someone who is going to be running out to a left-back. It's just not his game," Scholes added.

Despite Thiago's ability on the ball, Scholes believes that Jurgen Klopp's aggressive, high-intensity style of football is not suited to the Spaniard.

"He just needs to be sat in the middle. Controlling things, bringing players into play and that's what he's good at – I just wonder if this way of playing is suited to his style of football," the 46-year-old added.

Thiago would have been better suited at Manchester United than Liverpool: Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes asserted that Thiago is not a player who suits Jurgen Klopp's '100 miles per hour' style of football. The former Manchester United midfielder also claimed that the Spaniard could have been better utilised better at his old club.

"He doesn't seem a Jurgen Klopp type of player, does he? You think of the midfield players he has got and the forward players. Everything is 100 miles per hour," the Englishman said.

"I thought he would have been more suited in a Manchester United team. In a two in midfield with a holding player, a really good strong defensive player, so he can sit and control games," Scholes added.

Scholes went on to claim that the Spanish midfielder simply does not have the energy to cope with Klopp's system.

"Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, I don't see them controlling games. I see them going for the throat against teams. He hasn't got that energy to really overpower midfield players," the 46-year-old concluded.