Paulo Dybala breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt sales record a day after joining AS Roma

Paulo Dybala broke Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt sales record in Italy just a day after completing his highly anticipated transfer to AS Roma. That's according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Roma Press), which has reported that the Argentine set a new record in jersey sales the day after the official announcement of his transfer.

Dybala ended his seven-year association with Juventus this summer, becoming the next high-profile attacker to leave the club following Cristiano Ronaldo last year. After bidding farewell to the Old Lady, the Argentine has linked up with Jose Mourinho at Roma, joining as a free agent and penning a three-year contract.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Paulo Dybala breaks Cristiano Ronaldo shirt sales record with AS Roma. mundoalbiceleste.com/2022/07/22/pau… Paulo Dybala breaks Cristiano Ronaldo shirt sales record with AS Roma. mundoalbiceleste.com/2022/07/22/pau…

Becoming the club's biggest signing in recent years, Dybala was welcomed by Giallorossi fans by ordering plenty of his jerseys. That generated a whole lot of sales and making headlines in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport has reported that the number of Dybala's jerseys that have been purchased so far have surpassed that of Cristiano Ronaldo's following the Portuguese's transfer to Juventus in 2018. However, no official numbers have been provided by the Italian publication so far, which is expected to happen in the coming days.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala face each other in Serie A next season?

The two superstars shared the dressing room in Turin.

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a decent time playing together for Juventus between 2018 and 2021. They won multiple trophies during those three years, including two Serie titles, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups. However, could they come up against each other in the division next season?

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Paulo Dybala opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo. Paulo Dybala opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/wr1l1w3qaO

As things stand, Ronaldo's future is up in the air. The Portuguese is determined to leave Manchester United this summer in pursuit of UEFA Champions League football next season. The player's agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client to multiple Serie A clubs like Inter Milan and Napoli.

Should he end up joining any of the two clubs, he'll come up against his former teammate Paulo Dybala in the Italian top flight next season. It remains to be seen where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ends up plying his trade next campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far