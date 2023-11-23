Paulo Dybala and Emi Martinez react as Angel Di Maria announces he will retire from national team after Copa America 2024

Angel di Maria has announced that he will retire from international football after the Copa America 2024. Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Martinez, and other teammates have reacted to the news.

The former Real Madrid star took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from Argentina's last FIFA World Cup fixture against Brazil, making the announcement. Angel di Maria also stated that he will represent La Albiceleste for the last time at the 2024 Copa America.

He wrote:

"The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentine shirt, with all the pain in the soul and feeling a knot in the throat I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, dress it, sweat it and FEEL it with all the pride."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the 35-year-old's teammates, such as Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, and more, commented on the post.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez added a red heart and a crying emoji and wrote:

"Thank you fide"

Roma midfielder Paulo Dybala commented on the post:

"You are enormous"

Paulo Dybala and Emiliano Martinez's comments

Since making his debut for La Albiceleste, the former Paris Saint-Germain winger has made a total of 136 appearances for the senior team of Argentina.

He has recorded 29 goals and as many assists in the matches. He also scored an important goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Angel di Maria addresses the horrific scuffle at Maracana Stadium

In the post, in which Angel di Maria disclosed the news of his retirement from international football, the 35-year-old also addressed the horrific scuffle that took place between fans and police at the Maracana Stadium.

The Paris Saint-Germain stated that no one deserves to witness the barbarity that unfurled at the Brazilian stadium on Tuesday, November 21.

He also hopes that the incident doesn't unfold again in the future:

"Unfortunately we can't let go of the events that emerged in the stadium, no one deserves that bad treatment, nor the blows, families, and scared children in the middle of a stadium where all that should have happened is to watch and enjoy a match within what is football folklore. Hopefully this type of stuff never happens again."

The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) also released a statement after the match, backing the actions of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro at the Maracana stadium. The CBF affirmed that all the actions taken by the police were discussed between them.