Paulo Dybala names Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Chelsea star as his 3 best teammates

Roma forward Paulo Dybala has named Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and former Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain as his best teammates.

Dybala has enjoyed an impressive career that has seen him win the Scudetto with Juventus while playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain. More recently, though, he won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with Argentina, alongside Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Al Arabi Al Jadeed, Dybala revealed his three favorite teammates and why he picked them (via Sport Bible):

“Messi, Ronaldo and [Gonzalo] Higuain are my three favourite team-mates in the world of football.

"Ronaldo, he’s a champion. Playing with him at Juventus was wonderful. I learned about the dedication to my profession from him and the desire to win, despite everything I had already achieved. I am not surprised that he is also doing well in Arabia."

After talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala also discussed Lionel Messi, adding:

“Although my dream since I was a child was to play with Messi... he is already a constant inspiration. To have shared the World Cup victory with him is something I will never forget."

During the interview, the Roma forward also pointed out Jose Mourinho as the coach who had impacted his career positively:

“Working with Mourinho was stimulating and represented a significant period of growth for me. A coach who has done a lot in his career, he certainly brings his experience and helps you grow as a footballer. Honestly, I don’t know what the future holds for him, but I’m sure he will continue at the top."

Dybala played 56 games under Mourinho at AS Roma, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi in non-penalty goals with his latest strike against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more non-penalty goals in his career than Lionel Messi. This achievement came after the superstar scored first in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 17.

Aside from it being his fourth goal against Al-Fateh this season alone, the Portuguese legend has racked up an impressive 875 career goals. While Messi has 24 fewer goals, with 821 to his name, both legends were tied with 713 non-penalty goals each. Now, Ronaldo has moved ahead with one more non-penalty goal than Messi.

Both players have left Europe in recent years, continuing their careers on other continents. Ronaldo plays in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, after he left Manchester United following a contract termination in 2022. Meanwhile, Messi plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, where he has already won the Leagues Cup.