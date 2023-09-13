Paulo Dybala reacts on social media as Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez scores for Argentina in 3-0 win over Bolivia

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has posted a story of his compatriot Enzo Fernandez scoring in the team's 3-0 win over Bolivia on Tuesday (September 12).

The Chelsea midfielder tapped in an Angel Di Maria cross into the net in Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia in La Paz. Dybala posted a video of the goal with the caption on his story on Instagram:

"Golazoooooooooo @enzojfernandez"

Fernandez' 31st-minute goal opened the scoring for La Albiceleste. Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico doubled the lead in the 42nd minute before Nicolas Gonzalez scored the third goal of the game in the 83rd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Roberto Fernandez of Bolivia was shown a red card in the 39th minute of the game. The visitors opted to rest Lionel Messi, with Di Maria leading the team.

Argentina are second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with two wins in two games. Brazil lead the way on goal difference. The top six teams will automatically qualify for the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup with the seventh to contest an inter-continental playoff.

Enzo Fernandez is faring better with Argentina than Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez was Chelsea's big-money signing in the January transfer window. The Argentine midfielder, fresh of his 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina, was couped by the Blues from Benfica.

He has since then played 27 games for the Blues, most by any player in the club, registering one goal and two assists. He has been performing at a good level, knitting play together in midfield, providing cover in defence and playing some accurate long balls.

However, on the collective front, his Chelsea team continue to struggle in the league. They're only 12th in the Premier League standings.

Menwhile, with his national team, Fernandez has won a World Cup and has registered three goals in 15 games. His team had a wonderful outing in Qatar last season and have begun their CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a brilliant note, with two wins in as many games.