Paulo Dybala reveals he wants to stay at Juventus amid exit rumours

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed that he 'loves' the club, and wants to extend his stay at Turin. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus after falling down the pecking order under Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 on Sunday, a game in which Paulo Dybala played a starring role and scored his first Serie A goal of the season. The 27-year-old won last season's Most Valuable Player award but has been unable to impress new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo so far this season.

Many believed this would be the season Dybala would usurp Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus' talisman but the Argentinian has been unable to do so due to a lack of form, fitness, and playing time.

Dybala was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham last summer. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League once again in recent weeks.

Paulo Dybala reveals he has a good relationship with Juventus fans

The Argentine, however, opened up about his situation at Juventus after his match-winning performance against Genoa. Dybala revealed that he loves Juventus and has no intentions of leaving the club.

Speaking after the game, Dybala also reflected on the goal he scored.

"I think that goals mean a lot to strikers, in particular, it gives us confidence and I really needed it. For many games, I didn't feel relaxed when I had to hit the ball or even control it. I wasn't myself and I felt that more and more with every game that passed," revealed Dybala.

"I missed the game so much and I hope that this can give me the confidence to keep me going in the next games. I had an incredible season last year and then I watched everything changing. I thought a thousand things, but perhaps that was the biggest mistake because I just wasn't relaxed on the pitch," added Dybala.

Dybala celebrated his goal by immediately running towards manager Andrea Pirlo and hugging him. The Argentine went on to say that the media had created a false narrative about his situation at the club.

"So many things that are not true have been said about the contract. My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up. It would be better if the truth could be told because talking about those figures in the current situations pits the fans against me," said Dybala.

Dybala was then asked if he wanted to leave Juventus, and the 27-year-old was very clear about how he felt about the club and its fans.

"I love Juventus. I have always said that I want to stay at Juventus. I have a good rapport with the fans and these things have been said in order to turn the people against me. I am very loyal to this club and the people know that," revealed Dybala.

Juventus will be hoping Dybala's first goal of the season helps the forward return to his best form as they enter the crucial festive period. The Bianconeri will look to challenge for several trophies this season and will need the Argentine to perform in games.