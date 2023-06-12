Paulo Dybala’s agent breaks silence amid reported transfer interest from Saudi Arabian clubs

Paulo Dybala's agent, Jorge Antun, has stated that the Saudi Arabian offer quotes circulating on social media are fake. He added that the player is on vacation and nothing has been decided.

Quotes going viral on social media saw Dybala tease a move to Saudi Arabia. It was claimed that the Argentine was interested in listening to offers from the Middle East because he wanted to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Antun has now rebuffed all claims and stated that the player does not have an offer from Saudi Arabia.

He told 365Scores:

“Paulo did not speak to anyone, and I did not receive any calls or offers from Saudi clubs. I’m responsible for listening to clubs interested in Dybala, the player is on vacation."

Dybala has a €12 million clause this summer that can be activated by any club outside Italy. Serie A sides will have to pay €20 million to sign the Argentine, who joined AS Roma for free after Juventus released him.

Paulo Dybala enjoying time at AS Roma

Paulo Dybala has stated that he is not in the position to talk about his future, when asked by the media last weekend. AS Roma were playing in the league for the first time since losing the UEFA Europa League to Sevilla. Paulo Dybala scored a last minute penalty to win his side the match.

He was quoted by DAZN as saying:

“The truth is that [I think] I'm at a very good age. I feel I'm at the right age to be able to keep reaching goals and keep working, keep growing. Since we talked earlier about goals, I have many in mind that I want to be able to reach in terms of football but also in terms of life, and I believe that the best way to reach them is to work, do my best, [and] fix every detail so that I can always be at 100%.”

Praising the fans and sidestepping the questions about his future, Dybala added:

“The people are incredible, even after losing a Final, they filled the stadium. They were by our side all season, they deserved to celebrate this European qualification today. It is important that we enjoy this moment, there will be time to talk about the future. I still have two years left on my contract.”

Paulo Dybala scored 12 goals in 26 Serie A matches this season and has another five to his name in the Europa League. He is among the players on Real Madrid's radar this summer, with Marca claiming that Carlo Ancelotti sees him as a backup forward.

