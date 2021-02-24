Juventus director Fabio Paratici provides update on Paulo Dybala's contract situation

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club are negotiating a new deal with Paulo Dybala, but nothing is concrete yet.

Dybala’s current contract with Juventus ends in the summer of 2022, so he is likely to be sold this summer if the two parties fail to agree on a new deal.

The Argentine is currently recovering from a ligament injury that he suffered in January and is expected to return in the coming week or so.

Paulo Dybala had a mixed season prior to his injury. He made 11 appearances for Juventus and scored just twice in the process.

The 27-year-old was the subject of a lot of speculation last summer as several clubs were interested in his signature. He decided to stay at Turin, but it remains to be seen for how long.

Paratici has said that Juventus will continue to hold talks with him regarding his contract. Speaking after the Bianconeri's 3-0 Serie A win against Crotone on Monday, he told reporters:

"We have spoken [about this contract], we have been speaking and will continue to speak in the next few days and months."

Multiple European giants interested in Juventus' Paulo Dybala

If Paulo Dybala decides to move, he will not have a shortage of offers on the table. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be monitoring his contract situation at Juventus.

All three teams are expected to strengthen their teams in the summer, and Dybala’s reduced price tag and age will make him a prime target for any top European club.

The former Palermo man will have just a year remaining on his contract this summer and will not cost a lot of money. If he plays a substantial role in the coming months, Juventus will have a big decision to make regarding his future.

Juventus offered Paulo Dybala a new deal worth €10 million a year around December last year, but the player wanted a better contract. The club felt a €2 million bonus compared to the previous deal was good enough as his form this season has not been as good as previous seasons.

If the two parties fail to agree on a new deal, Juventus will likely sell him in the summer rather than lose him for free later.