"Paying for what they did to Ronaldo" - Fans rip apart Manchester United for disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo as Red Devils suffer Europa League exit

Fans have ripped Manchester United apart for their apparent disrespect towards Cristiano Ronaldo following the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League elimination against Sevilla.

The Portugal icon started just four league games under Erik ten Hag before his unceremonious exit in November. An explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he took shots at Ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Wayne Rooney, proved to be the final nail in his Old Trafford coffin.

During his second spell at Old Trafford, there was a belief among some pundits and Manchester United fans that Ronaldo was holding the team back. He was particularly criticized for his defensive work rate, or lack thereof, with some claiming his goals were no longer compensating for his lack of defending.

However, CR7's fans have now pointed out that the 38-year-old wasn't the problem. In their opinion, the five-time Ballon 'dOr winner made the Red Devils a better team.

Here are some of the best reactions from a select few after Manchester United's 3-0 (5-3 aggregate) second-leg UEFA Europa League defeat against Sevilla on April 20.

Yungest🌎🌬️⚡ 🔥🔥 @Ben_odds1

Manchester united are now feeling the pain football is all about respect.. Cristiano Ronaldo always finds a way,whether Maguire scores or assists it was Cristiano Ronaldo who covered am....he deserves some respect .. @Cristiano Manchester united are now feeling the painfootball is all about respect.. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cristiano Ronaldo always finds a way,whether Maguire scores or assists it was Cristiano Ronaldo who covered am....he deserves some respect ..@Cristiano Manchester united are now feeling the pain❗ football is all about respect.. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/a2d9TozNvB

🅰️nthony Not Joshua @thefrogkiiller Manchester United out bcs Ronaldo is holding them back 🤣 Manchester United out bcs Ronaldo is holding them back 🤣

Martial🇬🇭✝️ @RmaOzil23 We made to believe Manchester united play better football without Cristiano Ronaldo just to conceed 20 goals and score 12 goals later 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 We made to believe Manchester united play better football without Cristiano Ronaldo just to conceed 20 goals and score 12 goals later 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cwAnRgoZsg

Cerelac Baby Emeritus @ItsKingWanga

We forget what Cristiano Ronaldo really did for this team.

I won't be able to forgive some of our fan base #MUFC Some Manchester United fans disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo so that we could keep Martial and Weghorst.We forget what Cristiano Ronaldo really did for this team.I won't be able to forgive some of our fan base #SEVMUN Some Manchester United fans disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo so that we could keep Martial and Weghorst.We forget what Cristiano Ronaldo really did for this team. I won't be able to forgive some of our fan base #SEVMUN #MUFC https://t.co/JbuvI95Ygu

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Manchester United is paying for what they did to Ronaldo Manchester United is paying for what they did to Ronaldo https://t.co/7AZ2czkpCd

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ I Remember Manchester United fans Saying "Cristiano Ronaldo was the main problem in Manchester United" 🤣🤣 I Remember Manchester United fans Saying "Cristiano Ronaldo was the main problem in Manchester United" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RRQkeJM4O6

JETHRO 🇿🇼 @brian___jethro Manchester united misses Ronaldo , so clear Manchester united misses Ronaldo , so clear

Caxton @YRNCaxton Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player that could save Manchester United from Maguire's bad defending but they treated him like a nobody.



Watch this. Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player that could save Manchester United from Maguire's bad defending but they treated him like a nobody.Watch this. https://t.co/bOmagZVnoC

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. His second season was markedly underwhelming, as he managed just three strikes in 16 games across competitions.

The Red Devils' answer to replacing the former Real Madrid superstar up front was a six-month loan deal for Wout Weghorst in January. The Dutchman has scored just twice in 23 games across competitions for his new team.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr within a year of Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo could once again be on the move. After weeks of speculation following his exit from Manchester United, he joined Al-Nassr in January.

While Ronaldo has scored 11 times in 13 games across competitions for them, his form in Riyadh has blown hot and cold. He was recently seen making an obscene gesture towards Al-Hilal fans after Al-Nassr's 2-0 league defeat on April 18, leading some fans to call for his deportation.

Amidst this, El Nacional have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from Sporting CP over a potential move in the near future. He spent six years in Lisbon before making the jump to Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

This could be a way back into European football for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner. However, the Leoes are on course to miss out on playing in the Champions League next season. They are currently fourth in the Liga NOS table, trailing third-placed Braga by seven points after 28 games.

