"Paying for what they did to Ronaldo" - Fans rip apart Manchester United for disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo as Red Devils suffer Europa League exit

Fans have ripped Manchester United apart for their apparent disrespect towards Cristiano Ronaldo following the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League elimination against Sevilla.
The Portugal icon started just four league games under Erik ten Hag before his unceremonious exit in November. An explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he took shots at Ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Wayne Rooney, proved to be the final nail in his Old Trafford coffin.
During his second spell at Old Trafford, there was a belief among some pundits and Manchester United fans that Ronaldo was holding the team back. He was particularly criticized for his defensive work rate, or lack thereof, with some claiming his goals were no longer compensating for his lack of defending.
However, CR7's fans have now pointed out that the 38-year-old wasn't the problem. In their opinion, the five-time Ballon 'dOr winner made the Red Devils a better team.
Here are some of the best reactions from a select few after Manchester United's 3-0 (5-3 aggregate) second-leg UEFA Europa League defeat against Sevilla on April 20.
Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. His second season was markedly underwhelming, as he managed just three strikes in 16 games across competitions.
The Red Devils' answer to replacing the former Real Madrid superstar up front was a six-month loan deal for Wout Weghorst in January. The Dutchman has scored just twice in 23 games across competitions for his new team.
Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr within a year of Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo could once again be on the move. After weeks of speculation following his exit from Manchester United, he joined Al-Nassr in January.
While Ronaldo has scored 11 times in 13 games across competitions for them, his form in Riyadh has blown hot and cold. He was recently seen making an obscene gesture towards Al-Hilal fans after Al-Nassr's 2-0 league defeat on April 18, leading some fans to call for his deportation.
Amidst this, El Nacional have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from Sporting CP over a potential move in the near future. He spent six years in Lisbon before making the jump to Manchester United in the summer of 2003.
This could be a way back into European football for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner. However, the Leoes are on course to miss out on playing in the Champions League next season. They are currently fourth in the Liga NOS table, trailing third-placed Braga by seven points after 28 games.