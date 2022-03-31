"Peaking at the right time" - Brazil legend Kaka names his favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Brazilian legend Kaka has backed his country to win the World Cup in Qatar this year, claiming the Neymar-led Selecao have a 'strong group'.

At the 2018 World Cup, Brazil won two of their three Group E fixtures and got the better of Mexico in the round-of-16. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan in the quarter-final clash against Belgium.

Goals from Fernandinho and Kevin de Bruyne gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead before Renato Augusto pulled one back in the 76th minute. Despite getting a lifeline, the Selecao could not find it in themselves to complete the turnaround, ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

Brazil are hoping for a better outcome at the grand event in Qatar this year, and Kaka has backed them for the ultimate prize. Speaking to Goal, the 2002 winner said:

“I think Brazil are one of the favourites for the World Cup. They are peaking at the right time. They beat Chile 4-0, won their last three games convincingly and one of them was without Neymar. Brazil have a strong group and this gives Neymar more potential to shine.”

The former Real Madrid man then proceeded to laud Neymar, backing him to be the difference-maker for Brazil.

“He is ready and more matured, experienced. He is vastly talented. I think Neymar can lead Brazil (to glory). And as I said that the whole group is strong so it gives Neymar the opportunity to shine and he will not have all the responsibilities. He can share that with other players and then he can make a difference at any point in the game,” he said.

Tite’s men enjoyed an unbeaten run in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, bagging 14 wins and three draws in 17 games. Their performances saw them clinch top spot in the CONMEBOL standings with 45 points. Arch-rivals Argentina finished six points behind in second place.

Vinicius Junior could be Brazil’s standout performer at 2022 World Cup

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has all it takes to take the showpiece at Qatar by storm at the end of the year. The 21-year-old has greatly matured as a footballer over the last year and is Los Blancos' second-leading scorer and assist-provider this season. He is freakishly quick, helps out at the back, and can work tirelessly until the last blast of the whistle.

Additionally, he recently scored his first goal for his country against Chile, showing that he can be just as good in Brazil’s colors. If Tite gives him regular opportunities for Brazil, we will not be surprised if he outshines Neymar in Qatar this year.

