Pedri and Gavi among 8 players who have received offers to leave Barcelona, confirms Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that the club have received offers for eight first-team players this summer. However, they are not planning to sell them, as they're not a selling club.

The Blaugrana are looking to raise funds this summer, as their financial crisis continues. However, they are not interested in selling players, as they plan to remain in contention for trophies.

Laporta told La Vanguardia that he has received ofers for Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde. However, he has no plans to sell them, saying:

"There are offers for Christensen, for Pedri, for Gavi, for Araujo, for Ter Stegen, for Ansu, for Raphinha, for Balde. But we are not a selling club. (I'd tell Ansu) to continue. He has to earn Xavi's trust, and when he plays, (he) make(s) a difference because he has the talent he can do it."

The Blaugrana are also looking to add players and were in the fray to bring Lionel Messi back. However, the Argentine did not want to wait for them to sort their financial issues and joined Inter Miami in the MLS instead.

Barcelona planning big moves in summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been open about the club's transfer plans this summer and has said that they're focused on signing defenders. He has added that manager Xavi has asked for a midfielder after Sergio Busquets' exit on a free transfer

Laporta told AS about his plans, saying that the window has just started and they will get things done in time for the new season:

"What we have agreed to, yes. I am convinced that we will achieve it. The market has only just begun. More or less, we are focused on everything regarding the defence.

"No doubt we will make some more additions if those exits that have to be made allow us to do so. In the midfield, there will be one more reinforcement because the coach has asked us to."

Laporta added:

"We'll see what happens with a player who has offers. Up front, more or less, we have already completed the forward line. In principle, we will continue with players who had said they were going to leave, but they are going to continue."

AS has also reported that Barcelona are close to signing Vitor Roque this summer. They're close to agreeing a deal with Athletico Paranaense and have sorted out personal terms with the Brazilian youngster.

Poll : 0 votes