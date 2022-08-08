Pedri heaps praise on Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski after stunning Camp Nou debut 

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has amassed many admirers in the Barcelona camp after scoring the first goal in the clash against Pumas UNAM on Sunday. Among the admirers is Barcelona's young prodigy, Pedri Gonzalez, who said he closely follows Lewandowski's skills on the pitch.

The Spanish giants fielded their strongest starting-11 against Mexican club Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski scored the opener in the third minute of the game, while Pedri added two more to the club's tally in the first half. Among the other scorers for Barcelona in their 6-0 trouncing of the Mexicans were Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong.

Sharing his views on playing with a veteran like Robert Lewandowski, the 19-year-old Spanish midfielder said that it is a 'luxury' to play alongside him. Pedri also added that it's easy for him to get around such players and that his partnership with Lewandowski is working out well so far.

He said, via The Daily Mail:

''It’s a luxury to play with Lewandowski. I really enjoy seeing how he shoots and how he plays. It’s very easy to get along with a footballer like him. We’ve looked for each other during the match and it went well.''

Robert Lewandowski has joined the Spanish giants on a four-year contract worth £45 million. He's won several Bundesliga titles as well as the 2019-20 Champions League title with Bayern Munich. The Polish international also won Best FIFA Men's Player in 2020 and 2021.

Lewandowski is amongst the six big-ticket players signed by Xavi's Barcelona ahead of the new La Liga season. The Blaugrana had a poor run across different competitions last season, which saw them lose their biggest name in Lionel Messi to PSG.

Lewandowski's partnership with Pedri can do wonders for Barcelona in the upcoming season

Robert Lewandowski has partnered well with Barcelona's 19-year-old midfielder Pedri in preseason games so far. After a subpar 2021-22 campaign, Xavi has worked well to bring in worthy replacements to challenge arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Raphinha are all at Xavi's disposal as forwards for the new season. The midfield at Camp Nou has many young options, including Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, who could do wonders aligning with a star-studded forward line.

