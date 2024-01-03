Pedri names Manchester City star as the one player he would like Barcelona to sign

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has stated that if he ever got the opportunity, he will sign Manchester City forward Erling Haaland for La Bluagrana.

During an interview with Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos, the Spaniard talked about numerous topics such as Lionel Messi's impact on him as well as Barcelona's form.

Pedri also stated that he would like Barcelona to sign Haaland as Robert Lewandowski's replacement.

“A player I would like to sign for Barça? Haaland. I would like Haaland as Lewandowski’s replacement. Lewandowski won’t play until he’s 60 with us!" he said.

Apart from the Manchester City striker, Pedri also talked about Vitor Roque and Julian Alvarez. He affirmed that Roque, who joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense, has a lot of confidence. Pedri then showed his admiration for Argentine forward and Haaland's City teammate Alvarez.

“Vitor Roque is 18 years old, he is very young, you cannot ask him to be the new Pelé, but the truth is that he is a player who has a lot of confidence from the club. I like Julián Alvarez, the spider!” the Spaniard added.

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Erling Haaland has been a crucial figure for the English champions. In 75 appearances across competitions, the Norwegian has bagged 71 goals and 14 assists for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

On the other hand, Julian Alvarez has made 77 appearances for the Premier League giants, recording 29 goals and 14 assists.

Although Barcelona have completed the signing of Vitor Roque, they might want to sign another forward to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is 35 years old currently.

Tottenham and Liverpool are eyeing former Manchester City defender: Report

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura has given several decent performances in the Bundesliga as well as for Japan in recent times. As a result, Premier League clubs are showing interest in him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the defender to bolster their squad.

Ko Itakura was signed by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2019 from Kawasaki Frontale. However, he never made an appearance for the English outfit as was loaned to FC Groningen and Schalke.

In 2022, he joined Monchengladbach and since then, he has made 33 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

In the Japanese national team, Itakura plays under the captaincy of Liverpool's Wataru Endo, who has impressed everyone with his on-field prowess since joining the Merseyside club last summer.

In the last six matches in the Premier League, the Japanese defensive midfielder has helped the Reds keep three clean sheets.