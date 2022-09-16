"Pele doesn't fit in there" - Dani Alves makes interesting observation when asked to compare PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Pele

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has named his former teammate and current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as the best player in the history of the sport. Alves was asked to choose between Brazil legend Pele and Messi.

“I stay with Pelé for one reason: football has changed. Messi changed a generation. All those people who are more than football, I’m going to stay with them. And besides, I’m Brazilian. For me, Pelé should not enter in that debate. If you ask me, who is the best player in history? I would say Messi. Pelé doesn’t fit in there,” Alves told ESPN (via Barca Universal).

The Brazilian defender spent eight years at Barcelona playing alongside Lionel Messi, during the former's first stint with the club. The duo won a plethora of silverware together, including three UEFA Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles.

Alves returned to the Camp Nou in November last year, representing the club for the second half of the 2021-22 season. Messi, on the other hand, joined Alves' former side PSG in the 2021 summer window.

The Argentine talisman has seven Ballons d'Or to his name and is widely considered the greatest footballer of all-time. He is often pitted alongside the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debates.

Former PSG & Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Dani Alves in race for most career trophies won

Lionel Messi and Dani Alves, both of whom have represented Barcelona and PSG, are the two most decorated players in the history of football. While the Argentine has 41 career trophies to his name, club and country, Alves leads the list with 43 titles.

Messi closed in on his former teammates' tally by helping PSG win the Trophee des Champions last month, which was his 41st piece of silverware in a glorious career.

On an individual level, along with seven Ballons d'Or, the Argentine great has The Best FIFA men's player award twice and has been named Europe's best player by UEFA on three occasions.

