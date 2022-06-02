“Penaldo paid Enrique” – Spain fans enraged as 25-year-old star is dropped from starting XI against Portugal 

Spain are set to take on Portugal at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville in their opening UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday, June 2.

After the starting lineups were revealed, fans weren't happy with the exclusion of midfielder Rodri from the Spanish side. The Manchester City midfielder has had an incredible campaign, helping the Cityzens to their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Portugal haven't lost since their Euro 2020 Round of 16 defeat to Belgium last year. Meanwhile, the Spaniards are on a run of six consecutive victories.

The two neighbouring nations have drawn their previous three encounters. This includes the memorable 3-3 draw in Russia during the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side haven't beaten their rivals since 2010 and have failed to win a competitive game against them in 18 years.

Spain's starting lineup, incidentally, caused multiple enraged fan reactions on Twitter. Many familiar faces still appear, including Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 33-year-old will win his 134th cap. He is one of the last remaining players to be part of the 2010 squad that became world champions in South Africa.

Story continues below ad

However, many supporters feel that Manchester City regular Rodri should be playing in the holding-role. He played 46 times in all competitions for City in the 2021-22 season, scoring seven goals and making two assists.

Here are some of the best reactions to Rodri's omission:

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Spain and Portugal look ahead to Qatar World Cup later this year

Both sides have been incredibly disappointing in the past couple of editions of football's biggest tournament. Neither nation has won a knockout game since 2010.

Spain have stalwarts such as Busquets, Jordi Alba and Cesar Azpilicueta in their Nations League match against Portugal. Young players such as Barcelona duo Gavi and Ferran Torres have been given a chance to impress as well.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, Portugal have also gone with an experienced lineup. However, they've decided to leave five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, with three more games in the next 10 days coming up.

This is Portugal's first game since they beat Macedonia at home to secure their place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Spain, meanwhile, edged out Sweden to seal an automatic qualification spot for this year's big tournament.

Both sides will look to perform well in the Nations League to build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are of fans on Twitter and it does not reflect the opinion of Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far