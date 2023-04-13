"Pendu could never" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out and Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make the TIME 100 most influential people list

Fans on Twitter mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were named in TIME's 100 most influential people list. Many of them claimed Ronaldo could never achieve the feat.

The on-field rivalry between the two biggest superstars of the modern era is well documented. After Messi's recent achievement, fans couldn't resist the urge to have a go at the Portuguese superstar.

Lionel Messi had a stellar 2022. He played a starring role in guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Little Magician scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament and was named the winner of the Golden Ball.

His Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappe, scored eight goals and took home the Golden Boot. Mbappe's France, however, finished as the runner-up.

Messi made a name for himself with his accolades, and fans took shots at Ronaldo. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Pendu could never."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Lionel Messi was awarded by The Times while Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed:

When Paul Scholes shared an interesting take on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are hands-down two of the greatest players of the modern era. While some prefer Messi, others take Ronaldo's side.

Paul Scholes once gave an assessment of the two superstars, saying:

“Messi (is the best), but Ronaldo is brilliant. Ronaldo is sensational at what he does, with pace and power. He scores; he takes free-kicks. But as an all-round footballer, Messi - wow, his passing - he has absolutely everything.”

He added:

“I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo – and the greatest of them all is Messi.”

Despite passing their mid-30s, the two superstars remain two of the top players in the world. Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr, while Messi plays for PSG.

