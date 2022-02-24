"People always have opinions" - Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen accuses critics of 'pouring petrol on fire' amid poor run of form

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a victim of intense scrutiny over the last couple of months amid his run of unconvincing performances.

The German international has taken some time to respond to critics ahead of the Blaugrana's Europa League clash with Napoli today.

The 29-year-old doesn't seem to be bothered about what people are saying about him. He insists he's giving his all on the pitch and expects results to follow.

"People always have opinions and know more than the next man, they even know more than me," Marc-Andre ter Stegen told reporters.

"I always try to give everything. If I was not in good form then I would not be on the pitch because I have a responsibility to myself, the team and the club.

"I am super good and I feel good. I am working hard and, as is the case with the team, the results will come.

The goalkeeper also mentioned that he's aware of critical articles being written about him recently but insists he is relaxed about it.

He also stated that he's only focused on improving his game, identifying his errors and trying his best to help the team.

"Some of you have written articles to pour petrol on the fire, because you like doing that, I am sorry, but I know what I am doing well and what I am doing not so well, so I am relaxed.

Marc ter Stegen @mterstegen1 Let’s keep going! 🏻 🏻 Good team performance today from us. A response we needed from our last matches. Congratulations @Auba for your hat-trickLet’s keep going! Good team performance today from us. A response we needed from our last matches. Congratulations @Auba for your hat-trick 😃 Let’s keep going! 💪🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/wo5I2y93fy

"I make mistakes sometimes, but this is football. I always give my 100% in all games. I watch the games I've played in and I know where I make mistakes. I try my best to help the team in every way possible."

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's records between the sticks so far this season

The goalkeeper is enduring another torrid outing this term

The German has maintained his spot as an undisputed figure for Barcelona between the sticks for yet another season, partly due to lack of competition.

So far, he's made 22 appearances for the Catalan giants in La Liga, conceding 25 goals and recording just five clean sheets to his name.

Across the Champions League and Europa, the 29-year-old has played seven games so far, keeping three clean sheets and conceding ten goals.

Once again, Barcelona will be counting on him to impress when they face Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie today.

