"People believe what they read in any media" - Gavi addresses Barcelona future amid transfer links to European rivals

Barcelona star Gavi has quashed rumours of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder suggested that it was his dream to feature for La Blaugrana, insisting that reports in the media should not be taken as the truth.

He said (via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo):

"People believe what they read in any media. I understand people who might believe it. But it's not going to happen. I'm very calm."

"My dream and my mentality is to spend my entire career at Barca. It's the club of my life and where I want to succeed. I don't want any other, and I'll give everything I have to make it happen," he added.

Gavi fell down the pecking order for the La Liga champions this season, amidst his recovery from an ACL injury he picked up last year. Barca boss Hansi Flick used the likes of Pedri, Marc Casado, and Frenkie de Jong over him, limiting the 20-year-old to just 20 starts, as he managed three goals and three assists.

Rumours have linked him to PSG, managed by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique. He was regarded as one of La Masia's best prospects, but regular injuries have kept him from rising to the game's very top.

Barcelona outline strategy to register incoming summer transfer

Garcia is set to complete the switch.

Barcelona are confident that they will not face any issues in registering new goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The Espanyol shot-stopper is set to join the club as they prepare to activate his €25 million release clause.

The Catalan giants have faced severe financial issues, leading to doubts about registering new signings. Notably, 2024 summer signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were close to missing the second half of the 2024-25 campaign over issues with La Liga.

However, Barcelona remain assured that such complications will not arise with Garcia, offering him assurances of the same. They are set to receive funds from the transfers of Jean-Clair Todibo (sell-on clause) and Alex Valle, while Ansu Fati's probable departure could also help. Barca are also close to getting a lease approved for their VIP seats, further boosting their situation.

Garcia will arrive as the side's first-choice keeper despite interest from different clubs across Europe. Arsenal were reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, who finished with the most saves (146) in La Liga in the recently concluded season. But he looks set to join Espanyol's bitter rivals.

