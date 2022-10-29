“People don’t know what players are going through” – Chelsea star reveals he ‘suffered with anxiety’ last season as he opens up on mental health challenge

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah recently revealed that he suffered with anxiety last season after suffering from mental health issues.

The mental health of athletes is a subject that often gets overlooked. Footballers, especially Premier League stars, are some of the biggest stars in the world.

However, all the flash and fame comes at a cost that often takes a toll on athletes' mental health.

Chalobah suffered from his own issues last season. The pressure of playing in front of a massive crown for the then-European champions affected the player. He recently spoke on the Residency Podcast (via football.london):

"Football is like this, mentally. People don't know what players are going through. We're humans, people think we're super humans and we don't get affected by what people say, by what people do."

He further added:

"Playing for Chelsea last season, at the start of the season, I suffered with anxiety. Playing at a big club, in front of 40,000 [supporters] every week. Obviously, I was used to it going on loan but it's different when you're playing for your boyhood club at a big Champions League-winning team the year before."

Chalobah further added that he has dealt with his anxiety issues this season:

"I've dealt with it [now]. This was the start of last season. The first few weeks were tough but I managed to pull through it. It was just talking to my family, really – just talking to people. My family; we're very close, we're always talking."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently praised Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah has been in fine form for the Blues and has made nine appearances across all competitions for the club this season. Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently praised the defender:

"He's been very impressive from Day 1, as he wasn't starting in the first couple of games but acted perfectly. He trained really well, very professional and determined."

Potter added:

"He is an impressive character who is very focused on his football. He's very focused on his football, wants to play, wants to help the team, wants Chelsea to win. So, he's great in that regard, and he's a bit of a soldier, he's played all the games."

Chalobah is often considered a lucky charm by the Blues' fans as the Premier League club have never lost a game among the 31 in which the defender has started.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea are STILL undefeated in 31 matches when Trevoh Chalobah gets the start 🤯 Chelsea are STILL undefeated in 31 matches when Trevoh Chalobah gets the start 🤯 https://t.co/iw18kHhhp4

Poll : 0 votes