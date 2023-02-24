"People don’t know this” – Ex-Manchester United defender reveals hilarious incident with pregnant woman after ‘biggest night’ of his life

Former Manchester United defender Danny Simpson recently recalled a hilarious incident from 2007 involving a pregnant woman that left him shocked.

The Englishman explained that the woman in question turned up on his doorstep claiming to be pregnant from him, a day after he represented the Red Devils against Roma in the Champions League.

It goes without saying that Danny Simpson was a rising talent in Manchester United's ranks under manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the time. The former defender was given a rare opportunity to represent the Red Devils against Roma in the Champions League and it turned out to be a great night for him.

However, what followed was a big surprise as a woman knocked on his door the following morning and told him he was going to be a father, which turned out to be false.

Simpson explained to the Under The Cosh Podcast:

"People don't know this but I don't mind saying it. I played Roma away in the Champions League, drew 1-1, I think [Gerard] Pique scored. The next day, my apartment buzzer has gone. 'Hello?' Ah it's... I won't say the name, but I was like, 'Oh yeah, come in.'"

The Englishman added:

"This girl has turned up at my door, five months pregnant, telling me I'm the dad. So imagine, I've just played the Champions League, the biggest night of my life, drew 1-1, got [Francesco] Totti's shirt, come home buzzing, all my mates are buzzing, and then 24 hours later some bird is telling me she's pregnant."

Danny Simpson didn't end up having a long spell in the Manchester United senior team. The former right-back played just eight games for the side, recording one assist before leaving permanently to join Newcastle United in a deal worth €865,000 in 2010.

Manchester United advance to Europa League Round of 16

Manchester United manager - Erik Ten Hag

After playing out a 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League playoff round at Camp Nou, the Red Devils welcomed the Catalan giants to Old Trafford for the return leg yesterday (February 24).

This time though, United were able to put the La Liga leaders to the sword with a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot in the first half. However, goals from Fred and Antony ensured that the Red Devils secured a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Erik Ten Hag's men will now wait for the draw to learn who will be their opponents in the next round of the competition. They will now take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final this weekend (26 February).

