“People who don’t like me, they are going to see me here” – When Cristiano Ronaldo made emphatic retirement claim while sitting next to Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emphatic retirement claim back in 2019, claiming his critics would continue seeing him play for the foreseeable future. The Portuguese made the comment while getting interviewed alongside his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have pushed each other to the helm over the years, winning 12 Ballon d'Ors between them. They ruled European football for over 15 years before leaving for greener pastures.

During the 2019 UEFA Champions League draw, presenter Reshmin Chowdhury urged Ronaldo to only retire at the same time as Messi. In reply, the Portuguese said:

"He is two years younger than me. But I think I look good for my age. I'm still...So you have..I hope to be here next year and in two years and three years. So, the people who don't like me, they're going to see me here."

Cristiano Ronaldo has now admitted that his rivalry with Lionel Messi is over and they are glad with how it has transpired.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he wanted to have dinner with Lionel Messi during the same interview

Cristiano Ronaldo said he would want to have dinner with Lionel Messi during the 2019 Champions League draw. He added that he was grateful to be a part of football history alongside Messi.

He said during the aforementioned event:

"We have shared the stage [for] 15 years. I don't know if that's happened before - the same two guys, all the time. We had that battle in Spain, I pushed him, and he pushed me. So, it's good to be part of the history of football. Of course we have a good relationship. We have not had a dinner together yet, but I hope in the future. He pushed me and I pushed him as well. It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both left Europe. While the Portuguese star has joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the Argentine has moved to the United States with Inter Miami.