"People expect you to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" - Chelsea star's comments about pressure at club resurface 

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz's past comments about pressure at the club have recently resurfaced.

The German international joined the Blues for over £75 million in 2020, having been a star performer at Bayer Leverkusen. He admitted to coming under duress at the start of his Chelsea career.

CristianoXtra



Initially, Havertz struggled at Stamford Bridge, claiming his play at the start of the season wasn't great. Speaking to German outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung, he said:

"People expect you to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo. But it won't be that fast, everything is new and I really didn't play my best football at the beginning. I felt a completely different pressure than before in Leverkusen."

Eventually, Havertz began to find his footing, especially with the appointment of fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel in January 2021. He started the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City and rewarded the faith shown by the manager in him by scoring the only goal of the game.

The German forward has five goals and one assist in 23 appearances across competitions this season.

His poor performances come amidst major struggles for Chelsea, who lie in 10th position in the Premier League. They are looking to revive their season and most of that responsibility falls on the front line, as the Blues have struggled to score goals this season.

The London club are set to face Manchester City once again in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad on January 8. They lost 1-0 against the Cityzens at home in the Premier League on January 5.

Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of midfielder

Caicedo is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed some positive news with regards to their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Seagulls are ready to accept an offer in the range of £60 million, rather than the £85 million that was the initial claim.

Absolute Chelsea



[via #Chelsea are monitoring the Moises Caicedo situation with a view to both January and the summer and Graham Potter is keen on a managing him again.[via @JacobsBen #Chelsea are monitoring the Moises Caicedo situation with a view to both January and the summer and Graham Potter is keen on a managing him again.[via @JacobsBen]

A move for Caicedo could be important for both teams as they look to revamp their midfield. Chelsea currently have N'Golo Kante and Jorginho on expiring contracts and will look to make replacements for the pair.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara who are seemingly past their best. The Reds will certainly be interested in bringing in younger and better players into midfield.

Caicedo, 20, has played 19 games across competitions for Brighton this season, registering one goal and one assist.

