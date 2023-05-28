“People follow Antonela, they love her” – When Argentine businessman made an interesting comparison between Lionel Messi and David Beckham’s wives

Lionel Messi and David Beckham are two of the biggest superstars in the history of football. Considering their stardom, fans don't focus only on their on-field performances, but also their life off it.

Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo. Beckham, meanwhile, is married to former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, who is a massive celebrity in her own right.

Roccuzzo has several business ventures of her own. One of those involves collaboration with Luis Suarez's wife and famous Argentine shoemaker Ricky Sarkany.

Sarkany was asked to share his take on Roccuzzo. He was asked about whether Roccuzzo can ever reach the influence that Victoria Beckham had on the masses. He replied, saying (via La Vanguardia);

“No, no. She is the antithesis, but she can still be influential like Victoria Beckham. People follow Antonella, they love her.”

He further said about the difference in stardom between Lionel Messi's wife and David Beckham's wives:

"There are those who attract attention for showing themselves a lot and those who generate that effect for the complete opposite.”

When David Beckham made a hilarious retirement claim involving Lionel Messi

David Beckham

David Beckham is mostly remembered for his spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy. But the Englishman played for clubs like AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on loan as well.

Beckham hung up his boots in 2013 after a short spell with PSG. He faced Barcelona at that time in a Champions League game. Beckham came on as a late substitute in a match that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Beckham later told the media that he probably decided to retire when Lionel Messi got past him with ease on the pitch. He said (via The Sun):

"I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me. We were ahead. [Messi] came on and Barcelona scored. Despite my age, I enjoyed playing and the team was good in both games. We did things to be proud of. We didn't lose to them."

Beckham had a legendary career. Much like the Englishman, Messi has had a glittering career with clubs like Barca and PSG. They are two of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the beautiful game.

