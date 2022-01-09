“People forget that” – Marcus Bettinelli explains why Chelsea teammate has had a ‘tough time’ at Stamford Bridge

According to Marcus Bettinelli, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is often overlooked by pundits and fans alike as they fail to realize the Spaniard is yet to hit his peak. Bettinelli feels that at 27, Kepa is still young, considering goalkeepers reach their peak quite late in their career.

Bettinelli told The Athletic:

“He’s still so young, and people forget that. It’s hard for players sometimes when they are sold for a lot of money — they don’t put the price tags on their heads. I’m sure he would be the first to say he’s had tough times at Chelsea. But every keeper has a tough time. David de Gea has had a tough time at Manchester United and he has come through it.”

"I personally don’t see anything to worry about. Edou [Edouard Mendy] is always going to be missed, because he is a fantastic keeper."



[via #Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Kepa Arrizabalaga:

Kepa has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and is currently second favorite to Edouard Mendy, even though the player has managed to regain some of his original promise in his games in 2021.

Kepa has done a good job whenever Mendy has been unavailable for selection. He will now have to step in as Chelsea’s main keeper while Edouard Mendy is away with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations.

Kepa Arrizabalaga might leave Chelsea earlier than expected

Kepa Arrizabalaga in action for Chelsea

Chelsea paid £71.6 million to sign Kepa back in 2018, a massive fee that has often been mocked by many. But the 27-year-old has been in good form this season and already has four clean sheets in seven appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has previously spoken about how Kepa performs consistently in training. Now the Spaniard will finally get the opportunity to prove himself to the manager in Mendy's absence.

I have 100% faith in Kepa in the next few weeks while Edouard Mendy is away in the African nations cup.

A reminder of Kepa being our highest penalty shootout saves.



A reminder of Kepa being our highest penalty shootout saves. I have 100% faith in Kepa in the next few weeks while Edouard Mendy is away in the African nations cup. A reminder of Kepa being our highest penalty shootout saves. https://t.co/JdATMKq7i0

However, it is unlikely that Kepa will become Chelsea’s first-choice keeper given Mendy’s form. And so, even though his contract runs until 2025, he might look to leave Chelsea earlier than expected in search of first-team football.

