“People forget that” – Patrice Evra identifies ‘big factor’ behind Liverpool struggles this season 

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has cited Sadio Mane's departure as a big reason for Liverpool's struggles this season. He believes the forward's move to Bayern Munich has adversely impacted Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.

Mane joined Bayern Munich for €32 million this summer after an excellent six-year spell with the Reds. He registered 120 goals and 49 assists in 269 games across competitions and formed a prolific partnership with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. The trio helped the Merseysiders win multiple trophies, including a Premier League and UEFA Champions League title.

However, after being in the race for an unprecedented quadruple last season, Klopp's side have struggled so far this season. They are yet to register a win in the Premier League, drawing against Fulham and Crystal Palace and losing to Manchester United.

After they lost 2-1 against the Red Devils on Monday (August 22), Evra said that his former team's win was also due to Liverpool's struggles.

"I don't want to take the credit away from Man United; there were a lot of people talking about United and the problems, but I feel that Liverpool are also struggling. I never played for Liverpool, but I have to say it: losing Sadio Mane is a big factor. People forget that."

"Klopp is one of the best managers in the world, and I'm sure Darwin Nunez will score many goals, but they had a system with Mane, Salah and Firmino that was working so well. I think Klopp must be devastated losing Mane, because I believe he was even more important than Salah, and I think the main reason he left was because he didn't feel respected enough. Look what he's doing with Bayern Munich."

Liverpool spent a club-record €100 million to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer. He started his campaign well, registering a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw against Fulham. However, he was sent off against Crystal Palace after headbutting defender Joachim Andersen.

Meanwhile, Mane is off to a rousing start at the Allianz Arena, bagging four goals in as many games across competitions, with Bayern winning all four games.

Liverpool preparing bid for Moises Caicedo

As per Studio Football (via Mirror), the Reds are preparing a £42 million bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuadorian joined the Seagulls from Independiente in February last year but was sent on loan to Beerschot V.A. in August. He was recalled in January this year and has played 13 games for Brighton so far.

Liverpool are struggling with midfield issues, which were evident in their loss at Manchester United. Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are injured, while Jordan Henderson and James Milner are in their 30s now.

The Merseysiders are preparing a bid to sign Caicedo, but it will be interesting to see if Brighton sell him this summer. They have already sold midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur, which could make Caicedo the first-choice in their squad.

