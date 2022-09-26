"People hyped this guy way too much" "Just seems lost and nervous" - France star gets ripped apart for his awful display in 2-0 Denmark defeat 

Eduardo Camavinga has been slated for his poor performance for France during their 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the Nations League.

Les Bleus rounded off a miserable Nations League campaign with a loss in Copenhagen. Their only win in six games was a 2-0 win at home to Austria last time out, and they put on another dismal display against the Danes.

Didier Deschamps once again went with his favored 3-4-1-2 formation but experimented with a number of different players. Camavinga was handed just his second France start and his fourth cap, but failed to impress and was hooked at half-time.

Get French Football News @GFFN Eduardo Camavinga (19) with possibly a fatal 45 minutes for his World Cup chances tonight - really poor, looked totally fatigued. Eduardo Camavinga (19) with possibly a fatal 45 minutes for his World Cup chances tonight - really poor, looked totally fatigued.

The 19-year-old midfielder is considered one of the best young players in world football and has been in sparkling form for Real Madrid this term.

But he looked horribly off the pace for the French against an excellent Denmark side, with some speculating he may have blown the chance to make the World Cup squad later this year.

A spot in central midfield for France is met with fierce competition and a performance such as this will not do his chances of going to Qatar any good.

After the defeat, supporters took to Twitter to slam the teenage midfielder:

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno @GFFN Doesn’t look fatigued at all, he looks like another player who doesn’t really know what to do for this manager. Even Mbappé has been average today. @GFFN Doesn’t look fatigued at all, he looks like another player who doesn’t really know what to do for this manager. Even Mbappé has been average today.

Fiko @black_fiko @GFFN When he starts, mot often than not , he is soo poor... But today its a France problem, not just him @GFFN When he starts, mot often than not , he is soo poor... But today its a France problem, not just him

Lyca. @Lyca10_ Camavinga se prend une leçon de football par un mec qui est déjà mort une fois Camavinga se prend une leçon de football par un mec qui est déjà mort une fois

Lavdrimm14 @Lava_Madridista @theMadridZone Hes so disappointing this season man @theMadridZone Hes so disappointing this season man

Theo @TheoRMCF @theMadridZone Not surprised, he’s been terrible every he’s started this season @theMadridZone Not surprised, he’s been terrible every he’s started this season

France superstar claims he has 'learned a lot' from club teammates

Before the clash with Denmark, Camavinga claimed that he owed his rapid rise in the game to the iconic Real Madrid duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The former Rennes star is seen as a long-term replacement for one the midfielder pair, but ensured to give credit to the legends.

Camavinga told GQ magazine (as per 90min):

“I’m not shy, I talk to anyone really. It’s easy for me and ever since day one everyone was very friendly."

He continued:

"My adaptation was easy and smooth, my best friends inside the dressing room are French because of the language, but I get along with everyone. A little bit more with Aurelien [Tchouameni], Rudiger, Benzema and Alaba. I like living in Madrid, the weather and the people."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Camavinga is the second youngest midfielder in France history to start in a competitive game. | Camavinga is the second youngest midfielder in France history to start in a competitive game. @Statsdufoot 🚨| Camavinga is the second youngest midfielder in France history to start in a competitive game. @Statsdufoot ⭐️🇫🇷 https://t.co/YBqdsua375

He further added:

“It’s an entire different world. I was also a popular player in Rennes, but it can’t be compared to this. When I travel to other countries I still think people won’t recognize me, but they do because our games are watched around the whole world. It wasn’t a shock because I was already used to being popular, but it’s a different level for sure."

