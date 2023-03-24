“People judge without living it” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe responds to claims that he’s self-centred

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe recently addressed claims that he's a selfish player. In his first press-conference as France captain, Mbappe said it's tough for people to relate, as they haven't lived this life.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner added that his success-oriented mindset makes people feel in such a way. He, however, acknowledged that it's tough to win without the support of the group. Mbappe said:

“Self-centred ? I don’t understand it, but I accept; it’s the life of a high-level player. People judge without living it. My obsession is to win, and you don’t win alone. People don’t know the behaviour I have in the group.”

Kylian Mbappe has once again been in scintillating form for PSG this season. The Frenchman has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 33 games.

He will captain Les Bleus after longstanding captain Hugo Lloris retired following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe has made 66 appearances for France, scoring 36 goals.

Ibrahima Konate made claim about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate recently made a surprising claim about his France teammate Kylian Mbappe. While some might think that the PSG superstar is arrogant due to his flamboyant playing style, Konate said that the player is just the opposite.

Speaking to Eurosport, the central defender said (via This is Anfield):

“He is a young boy who likes to laugh and have fun, nothing more. He is a human being like everyone else and a very good person, Some may think he is arrogant. It’s a question I’ve been asked a lot, in my club or elsewhere, but I answer them: ‘Are you crazy or what? He’s too nice’."

Speaking about Mbappe becoming France captain, Konate said:

“Of course, he will be a good captain.”

France play Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday (March 24).

