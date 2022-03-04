"People laughed at us" - Ian Wright claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made people change their opinion on summer signings

Former footballer Ian Wright believes Mikel Arteta has set things right at Arsenal with his summer signings.

The Gunners were Europe's biggest spenders last summer, splashing almost £150 million to bring in six players. All of their signings were youngsters, with plenty believing that the club needed more than just youth and energy to guide them forward.

Arsenal were also criticized for spending seemingly high amounts of money on Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White. There were also doubts about the viability of Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#ARSWOL #Arsenal #AFC Our summer signings have now been at Arsenal for more than half a season, how would you rate their debut seasons so far out of 10? 🤔 Our summer signings have now been at Arsenal for more than half a season, how would you rate their debut seasons so far out of 10? 🤔#ARSWOL #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/gnam9oknnt

However, most of these players have fared so fall. This has prompted former Gunners forward Wright to state that Arteta and his team have changed the outside perception of the club. He said on the Wrighty's House Podcast (as quoted by HITC):

“There’s definitely things with Arsenal where you go ‘what are you doing’, but he’s fixed things. That’s what they said with Aaron Ramsdale and Tomiyasu, the way he was lambasted, and people laughed at us in fact with the signings.”

Wright also praised Arteta's handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese forward departed the Emirates in January after being sidelined from the team due on disciplinary grounds. Wright said:

“Even with Auba and what happened with Ozil, he’s had to clear things out, and now we need goals. The fact is that Mikel makes decisions for the club and for the team, and I can see what we’re trying to do.”

The 58-year-old concluded by adding that he hopes Arteta will build on this foundation in the summer:

“Hopefully more things can happen in the summer that can bolt onto this team and what we’re trying to do.”

How have Arsenal's summer signings fared this season?

The Gunners seem to have hit the jackpot with most of their signings last summer. Despite exiting both domestic cups, their new arrivals have helped them put up a stiff ongoing challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are currently sixth but are just two points behind fourth place with three games in hand.

After a rough start, Ben White has developed into a leader in central defense, often helping his side grind out victories. His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of the Gunners' biggest positives this term.

Arsenal also finally seem to have a settled back-four, with Takehiro Tomiyasu slotting in brilliantly at right-back and Kieran Tierney on the other flank. Aaron Ramsdale has also commanded his box well and made several good saves this season to solidify the backline.

afcstuff @afcstuff Aaron Ramsdale in November 2021: “Ben White & Gabriel & Tomiyasu or KT or Nuno [Tavares], whenever they’re playing, we actually really enjoy defending. Ben said to me in the middle of the game, ‘When you make a save, I just want to punch you in the face!’.” #afc Aaron Ramsdale in November 2021: “Ben White & Gabriel & Tomiyasu or KT or Nuno [Tavares], whenever they’re playing, we actually really enjoy defending. Ben said to me in the middle of the game, ‘When you make a save, I just want to punch you in the face!’.” #afc https://t.co/ZZ90dvuqpG

Martin Odegaard, who spent last season on loan at the Emirates, has become one of Arteta's most dependable players this term. The Norwegian has pulled the strings from midfield and his creativity has been key for Arsenal this term.

Lastly, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have also had their moments, though they haven't had the greatest of impacts yet. However, given their young age, they are sure to improve and look set to be part of a long-term project at Arsenal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy