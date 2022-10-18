“People need to realise he is not a robot” – Ex-Manchester United star accuses Erik ten Hag of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has accused Erik ten Hag of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United no. 7 has been deprived of game time under the new boss.

The latest incident took place when the veteran goalscorer was taken off in the second half, with United chasing a winner against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 16.

A disgruntled Ronaldo made his way off the pitch as Marcus Rashford took his place instead. Saha was not in agreement with United head coach Ten Hag's decision and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Ronaldo has been disrespected. I have not fully agreed with the management of Ten Hag. I can understand why Ronaldo was upset after the Newcastle game because he trusts himself to score, lately, he has not been as lucky and efficient, it happens, and people need to realise he is not a robot."

Adding that keeping Ronaldo would have been a smarter option as the Portuguese forward is a genuine goal-threat, the former French striker said:

"When people are tired, Ronaldo is a killer, there is no one better than him when you are under pressure to score important goals, he did it last year and there is no reason for him not to continue that this season. I have not seen any indication physically that shows he's slowing down."

Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to get regular game time at Manchester United

The Portuguese forward rejoined the club last summer amidst a lot of fanfare. He had a personally successful season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

Despite his contributions, Manchester United failed to perform as a team, finishing sixth in the league table. Erik ten Hag was brought in as the new manager. He has opted to use younger players at the club over the 38-year-old Ronaldo.

The club's fortunes have improved a little this season, with United having beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the league. Ronaldo has scored only two goals and laid down one assist this season.

