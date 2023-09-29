"People need to stop living in the past" - Pundit snubs Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson as he picks his Liverpool-Tottenham combined XI

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O'Hara snubbed the Liverpool defensive duo of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson from his Spurs-Reds combined XI.

Tottenham host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday, September 30. Both teams are unbeaten after six games in the Premier League and are playing stellar attacking football, setting the stage for what should be a classic.

O'Hara attempted to name his Tottenham-Liverpool combined XI. While he settled for Alisson in goal, he named Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie over Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson respectively.

The talkSPORT host spoke to Grosvenor Sport (via METRO):

"I can’t disagree with Alisson in goal. Guglielmo Vicario’s been brilliant for Spurs and made some quality saves last weekend against Arsenal, but you can’t not have Alisson in there."

He added:

"Virgil van Dijk? No! People need to stop living in the past! I’ll go with Ibrahima Konate and Cristian Romero. Micky van de Ven also gets a mention – he’s been unbelievable since he came in, but he doesn’t get in and Van Dijk doesn’t start for me either."

"Left-back I’m going with Destiny Udogie over Andy Robertson – 100%. Have you seen how good he is? He’s been unreal for Tottenham this season. Robertson has been a quality player in the past, but we’re not talking about three seasons ago anymore – we’re talking about right now!"

Udogie has impressed so far this season, providing two assists in six appearances. Van Dijk may not be the player he was three years ago, but he is still one of the best centre-backs in the league. However, his red card against Newcastle and his team failing to keep a clean sheet with him on the field this season, may have hurt his case.

O'Hara continued:

"I think right-back is Tottenham’s weakest position, so I reckon Trent Alexander-Arnold is still good enough to get the nod there over Pedro Porro. He used to be one of the best in the world, though based on current form I wouldn’t say that."

"My first midfielder would have to be Yves Bissouma – he’s just been incredible this season. James Maddison is there as well, so it’s two Tottenham players in the middle three."

He concluded:

"The final player is Dominik Szoboszlai – I’ve been impressed with him since he joined Liverpool. I think that midfield would have quite a nice balance to it too. Up front I’m going with Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Luis Diaz."

O'Hara's combined XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cristian Romero, Ibrahima Konate, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives injury update on 4 stars

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Conor Bradley during the Tottenham pre-match press conference today (September 29).

Alexander-Arnold will be a part of the Reds' matchday squad against Spurs.

Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Trent trained yesterday normal and will train today normal, and then we have to make a decision. He will be in the squad. I'm not a doctor so cannot make that decision, but it looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play."

However, Bajcetic, Thiago, and Bradley will not be available for selection. Shedding light on Bajcetic's injury, he added:

"Stefan had a little, little setback. The problem with Stefan is I can imagine everyone wants to see him play more – I want – but we have to be really careful. And now it's a little, little, little tiny calf issue. That's how it is when you are six months out."