"People are under pressure" - Chris Sutton predicts interesting scoreline for Manchester City vs Brentford

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton has predicted an emphatic 4-0 win for Manchester City when they take on Brentford this weekend. The two teams will meet at the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 12.

City are currently second in the league standings, having picked up 32 points from 13 matches. They are just two behind leaders Arsenal. The Bees, meanwhile, are 11th with 16 points from 11 matches.

Given the difference in their form so far this season, Sutton believes Manchester City will be fairly straightforward winners on Saturday. He feels the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup will not disturb Pep Guardiola's plans and wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Tottenham boss Antonio Conte talked about how tired England striker Harry Kane was in midweek and there are some difficult decisions for managers to make about resting some players before the World Cup depending on their fitness."

Sutton continued:

"You have to remember though that there are points at stake here and people are under pressure. So, Pep Guardiola won't be doing anyone else any favours - his priority is getting the win for Manchester City."

He concluded:

"City beat Fulham the hard way last week with 10 men and through a last-minute penalty, but I think things will be a lot more straightforward for them this time. Brentford don't seem to be the same side when they are away from home - they still haven't beaten anyone on the road this season, and that is not going to change here."

The reigning Premier League champions needed an injury-time penalty from Erling Haaland to defeat Fulham 2-1 in their last league fixture. City went down to 10 men in the 26th minute after Joao Cancelo's dismissal but did well to grind out a victory to keep pace with Arsenal.

Brentford, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League encounter. Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa had them up with a goal heading into injury time. However, a last-second own goal from Mathias Jorgensen saw them drop two valuable points.

Both teams were also in Carabao Cup action in midweek. Manchester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 at home, while the Bees fell on penalties against Football League Two side Gillingham.

Manchester City won both Premier League fixtures against Brentford last season

Manchester City came out on top on both occasions when they met Brentford in the Premier League last season.

The two teams first met in December 2021 at the Brentford Community Stadium. Phil Foden scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute to hand the Cityzens all three points.

Their second meeting at the Etihad was in February this year. Manchester City emerged 2-0 victors on that occasion courtesy of Riyad Mahrez's first-half penalty and Kevin de Bruyne's 69th-minute strike.

