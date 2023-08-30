"People said he's nicer than Salah" "Why did he become so violent?" - Fans react as Liverpool legend Sadio Mane is involved in furious altercation

Former Liverpool and current Al-Nassr forward was involved in a heated altercation with Al-Shabab defender Iago Santos during their recent Saudi Pro League clash. In a video shared on social media, the Senegalese winger was at the receiving end of a tough tackle and got up to confront the defender.

The two players were spotted shoving each other and exchanging words. The situation threatened to boil over before the involvement of the linesman, who separated the pair.

Fans on Twitter expressed their surprise at the incident. They were shocked that Mane, whose perception during his time in England was that of a calm person, expressed his anger in such a way on the football field. One fan even drew a comparison to his former Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah, while another questioned the change in his attitude.

Here are some reactions:

The 31-year-old was also involved in an altercation with Leroy Sane during his one-year stint at Bayern Munich. He reportedly punched the German winger in the dressing room following a Champions League fixture against Manchester City. Mane received a fine and suspension for his actions.

Mane got on the scoresheet once again for Al-Nassr on the night as they beat Al-Shabab 4-0. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo handed the side an early 2-0 lead with two goals from the penalty spot. He later turned provider for Mane's goal, making it 3-0 within 40 minutes. Defender Sultan Al-Ghannam rounded up the scoring late in the second half.

Liverpool remain firm in stance as Saudi side make massive offer for Mohamed Salah: Reports

Salah has received a massive offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool have reportedly received a massive offer of £129 million from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah. According to CBS Sports, the Middle Eastern side are keen on enticing the Egyptian and are ready to offer him close to £1.5 million a week.

However, Liverpool have indicated clearly that the star attacker is not for sale. Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Dean Jones stated that it is unlikely that the player would leave Anfield in this window.

Jones said:

"They have always been quite steadfast that he is not for sale, and I think they'll stick to that."

"When you look at their summer, they've missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. If they were to sell Mo Salah this late in the window, I think that will be a nightmare for Jurgen Klopp."

"I think there's a good chance he might go to Saudi Arabia next summer. I don't think they're giving up at Al-Ittihad and the Saudi Pro League."

"PIF obviously own four of their clubs and I think they see Salah as their marquee signing, but I'd be shocked if it happens this week."

Salah has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract. Al-Ittihad have also displayed an interest in signing Joe Gomez, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that they have an eye on the English defender.