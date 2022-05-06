“People say if this group of players or Guardiola don’t win a title they’re failures, I completely disagree” – Manchester City boss reacts to Champions League exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to the Cityzens' exit from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Real Madrid on May 4. The Spanish manager has claimed that it would be wrong to term City as failures following their heartbreak in the Champions League.

Manchester City led Real Madrid 5-3 on aggregate until the 90th minute of the second leg of the semi-final. However, two goals from Rodrygo took the game to extra time before Karim Benzema scored the winner in the extra time via a penalty.

Guardiola insisted that his side should be commended for reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday (May 8), Guardiola said in his press-conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't know. It's a question I cannot answer. Sometimes you ask questions, football is unpredictable. We saw many times, this team, this club. Sheikh Mansour didn't buy this club and invest in the facilities to just win the CL."

He added:

"They did it to be there in all competitions and compete. The CL is the beginning and the end, we want to do it, nobody knows if we can. We have to be there in all competitions. It's an honour for us, the people don't appreciate what this club does. For me its incredibly remarkable to be in the CL semi-finals again, making steps to be better and compete against an established team home and away."

Guardiola has claimed that Real Madrid deserve their place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool. He has also insisted that he will congratulate whoever wins the Champions League.

He claimed that Manchester City will give their best to win the coveted trophy next season. He added:

"We were close, not close enough, Madrid deserve it.. They never ask me for one title. We play as good as possible, we try to compete against all the teams. It's opposite what the people think. The people say if this group of players or Guardiola don't win a title they're failures, I completely disagree. We know how difficult everything is."

He added:

"You can do or say whatever. We give credit to what they are. I say congratulations to Liverpool and Madrid, they deserve it. Next season we try, if it doesn't work we try again."

Manchester City will now have to ensure they retain the Premier League after their heartbreak in Champions League

Manchester City now have only the Premier League title to fight for and Pep Guardiola will be desperate to win every single game.

With Liverpool trailing by just one point, they have no margin for error. Guardiola knows any slipup from his side will potentially hand the title over to Jurgen Klopp.

Regardless of what Guardiola says, finishing the season trophyless will be a massive blow to Manchester City.

