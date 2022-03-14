“People sometimes don’t see how important he is for us” – Granit Xhaka singles out ‘amazing’ Arsenal teammate for praise

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has highlighted Alexandre Lacazette's importance to the team and stated that he hopes people have begun to see his value. The Frenchman netted from the penalty spot to inspire the Gunners to a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

It was only the Frenchman's fourth Premier League goal of the campaign and halted a six-game goalless streak in the league. Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Xhaka was full of praise for his teammate and highlighted his overall contributions despite the lack of goals.

Xhaka said to Premier League Productions:

“In the end, people want him to score. People only see if players score. But people sometimes don’t see how important he is for us, not only on the pitch but as well off the pitch. On the pitch, he is an amazing player and he understands the game so well with the quality he has."

“I hope now after this three, four, five, six weeks they (people) understand how important he is for us.”

Alexandre Lacazette has struggled for consistency since joining Arsenal from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2017. The 31-year-old has scored 71 goals in 197 matches in all competitions for the Gunners.

However, the Frenchman has just a few months left on his current deal at the Emirates and will be out of contract in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the club will agree to an extension or if Lacazette will be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

Arsenal's recent run of form has made them favorites to secure a top-four finish

Arsenal are in pole position to finish in the top four

Arsenal started the season in disastrous fashion and lost their opening three league games. They conceded nine goals in this sequence and failed to score any, which marked their worst start to a league campaign in 67 years.

Things had hardly improved by the midway point of the season and the Gunners found themselves floundering in mid-table.

However, Mikel Arteta has overseen an upturn in fortunes since a harrowing 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year's Day. Arsenal are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and have won each of their last five Premier League matches.

This has put the Emirates outfit in the driving seat in their quest for a return to the UEFA Champions League. They currently hold a one-point advantage in fourth place. However, they have three games in hand over Manchester United, their nearest challengers for a top-four finish.

