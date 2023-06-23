"People started to treat me differently" - Lionel Messi opens up on his relationship with PSG supporters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi recently opened up on his relationship with the Parisian club's fans. Messi was often on the receiving end of fans' wrath during the end of his stint at the club.

The Argentine recently announced that he will be joining Inter Miami as a free agent next. Messi looked back at his PSG stint, telling beIN Sport:

“At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but then people started to treat me differently, part of the public in Paris."

"The majority treated me well. But there was a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course that was not my intention, nothing more. But these are things that have happened before with Mbappe and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But it remains anecdotal."

Lionel Messi made 75 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists. He won three trophies with the club, including two Ligue 1 titles.

Fans, however, were not entirely happy with the Argentine's stint and their gesture showed their feelings. Messi was often booed by fans at the end of his time in the French capital.

Lionel Messi reportedly endorsed former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played 67 matches together for PSG, combining for 34 goals. However, Messi is now gone and Mbappe could also be on the verge of leaving after he informed the club about his unwillingness to renew the current contract.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Messi reportedly told Mbappe that he deserves to be a part of a winning project and endorsed his move to the Spanish capital. The Argentine said (as per Defensa Central):

“I prefer that you go to Barca. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's consensus greatest-ever player. He was involved in countless on-field heated moments against Real Madrid, hence, his advice has surprised many fans.

