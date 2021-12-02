"People are starting to realize that he’s our main guy"– Ian Wright fears Manchester United may already know how to stop Arsenal 

Ian Wright has stated how Arsenal can be swept aside when they take on Manchester United later today in the Premier League. The former Arsenal forward revealed that midfielder Thomas Partey plays an instrumental role for the Gunners. Hence, isolating him could give The Red Devils an unassailable lead.

It's safe to say that the two teams taking on each other isn't the momentous occasion it once was. It was especially intense during the fierce rivalry between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. Since both managers left, both clubs have dwindled in their form. But they still possess some great talent and can produce another classic tonight.

Wright believes Arsenal can produce a positive result if their key man, Partey, remains impenetrable. Here's what he said:

"I think people have recognized, especially against Newcastle the other day…Partey did 13 passes towards Martin Odegaard and people are starting to realize that he’s our main guy. If you stop Partey then I feel like, 'Oh my gosh!', with a Manchester United team at Old Trafford who probably won’t play with three in their midfield because they will want to go at us, there’s an energy."

Ian Wright further added:

"People have got to understand that there is a new manager bounce, whether it goes into games or whether it’s on the training ground because you know there’s a new manager there. You want to make sure you’re one of the people who, when he comes in, he goes, 'Oh, I like him!', so everybody gets a fresh start. You look at Manchester United’s team and the players they are able to put out there, with a manager that is really focused on team shape, pressing and everything they’re going to do."

Arsenal and Manchester United have had a turbulent season so far

The Gunners kicked off their 2021-22 season with three consecutive defeats. On the flip side, Manchester United started their season in extraordinary fashion, but now find themselves in an unexpected slump.

Arsenal bounced back from their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool to defeat Newcastle United a few days back. They sit in fifth position in the Premier League table while United are in eighth. Arteta's men could go eight points clear of Manchester United with a win at Old Trafford later tonight.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Ralf Rangnick has been granted his work permit to begin work as Manchester United's new interim manager. Ralf Rangnick has been granted his work permit to begin work as Manchester United's new interim manager.

Manchester United have won just one of their last eight Premier League games. However, they drew 1-1 against a formidable Chelsea side on Sunday. This would give The Red Devils enough confidence to topple Arsenal later today.

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager and he will take charge today.

Edited by Aditya Singh