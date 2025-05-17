"People struggle to understand that" - Enzo Maresca hits out as he sends strong message to Chelsea fans

Enzo Maresca has indirectly hit out at Chelsea directors and called for an experienced striker to be added to the squad. He also urged the fans to understand that the club's situation was completely different from the previous decade.

Speaking to the media after the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester United, Maresca stated that Chelsea had to play Tyrique George out of position because Nicolas Jackson was suspended, while Marc Guiu was out injured. He pointed out that the Blues had Didier Drogba, Diego Costa and Fernando Torres as options in the squad in previous years and said:

"People still think this is the same Chelsea as years ago. I can understand why people struggle to understand that. Look at tonight, Jackson was suspended and we brought in Tyrique, who came from our Academy. If Drogba was injured [in the past], Costa or Torres would have played.

"This is a completely different Chelsea. But we are heading in the right direction and hopefully we can bring the club where it deserves to be, and that's the Champions League. I don't think since I've been here we've spent more money than other clubs, just the same money. But we are building something important. People have to trust us. The club is working well, and hopefully in the future we can fight for important titles."

Marc Cucurella scored the lone goal of the match on Friday, May 16, to help Chelsea get back into the top five after slipping out earlier in the evening following Aston Villa's win over Tottenham. The loss left Manchester United sitting 16th in the table, but the Red Devils have the Europa League final next week, and winning it would see them play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Chelsea looking to sign a striker this summer

Chelsea are in the market this summer to sign a striker to help Nicolas Jackson in attack. The Blues have been linked with Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

However, their #1 target is Liam Delap this summer, who is also of interest to Manchester United. The striker has a £30 million clause in his contract following the relegation of Ipswich Town from the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen was also linked with the club and held talks last summer over a move to the club. However, his wage demands have seen the club cool their interest in him.

