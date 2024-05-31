"People think we are favourite but we don't. It's 50-50" - Luka Modric previews Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund UCL final

Real Madrid ace Luka Modric has spoken with the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1. The Croatian midfielder played down the favorites tag as his side aim to win a ninth successive Champions League final at Wembley.

Los Blancos, record winners of the competition with 14 trophies, overcame German giants Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final in front of their fans. They needed two late goals from striker Joselu to progress to the showpiece game, winning 4-3 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund booked their place a day prior, beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric is aiming to become one of a handful of Real Madrid players to win the competition six times. The 38-year-old was on media duties ahead of the game and he praised the German side, revealing that his side don't accept the 'favorites' tag.

Trending

"People think we are favourite but we don't. It's 50-50. We respect Dortmund a lot, they are a great team that has had a good season. We are super focused."

Los Blancos haven't lost a UEFA Champions League final since 1981 when they fell to a narrow defeat at the hands of Liverpool. In all, Real Madrid have played in 17 Champions League finals and have lost just thrice, making them clear favorites. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won the Spanish league this season, losing just one game en route to a 36th league crown.

Borussia Dortmund have shown that they are no pushovers this season, eliminating the likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG. They are in only their third-ever Champions League final, where they will be hopeful of staging an upset. They had their fair share of struggles domestically, finishing in fifth place in the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid boss hilariously blames Joselu for late vacation

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has blamed striker Joselu for not allowing the side to embark on their vacation early enough. In an interview shared via X user @MadridXtra, the former AC Milan manager took a playful swipe at his player.

"I told Joselu that it's his fault if we're not on holidays now," Ancelotti said.

With the side seemingly destined for elimination against Bayern Munich, it was Joselu who came off the bench in the second leg to change their fortunes. With Los Blancos trailing 1-0, the Spaniard scored twice in a matter of minutes to send them to Wembley.

Joselu will likely start the final on the bench, as well, and will be hoping, together with his manager, that he can help his side win. The on-loan striker has had an impressive season in white and is set to earn a permanent move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

He has scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 48 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving on loan from Espanyol last summer.