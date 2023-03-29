"People think you are Messi" - Chelsea star opens up on weight of expectations at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has opened up about his high-profile move to Stamford Bridge in 2020, claiming that he was perceived as Lionel Messi and expected to perform as such.

The German international was signed by the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago for a substantial £72 million. He spoke about the pressure that came with the price tag, insisting that the fans' perception of him swayed quite often.

Havertz said in an interview with The Guardian:

“For me, the price was a big thing. I was Chelsea’s most expensive player. I don’t understand how so much money is paid but it is normal in football: look at our recent transfers. That brings pressure because people think you are Messi. I was still 20, 21."

"People don’t see that; they see the price so you have to be great from day one. You can feel it, the tension. You read it, hear it. I came during Covid."

The Chelsea forward added:

"You have to be stable. If you’re playing badly, it doesn’t make you the worst person on earth and the highs aren’t real. Everything moves fast: the last few months is a good example. Everyone’s upset with me, I don’t score, I play rubbish, this is bad, that’s bad, they have to sell me."

"Now I score and everyone says I am the best player. People love me now but maybe in two weeks, they hate me again. No matter how well I played, I come home and my girlfriend wants me to put the plates into the dishwasher."

Chelsea are currently tenth in the Premier League table and will next face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on 1 April.

"Very different players" - Former Chelsea star on GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea star Gary Cahill has given his take on who the greatest player of all time is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman spoke about the magnitude of their respective achievements in the sport.

Cahill told Sport Bible:

"Messi and Ronaldo, I think these guys, the numbers that they produce is just mind-blowing, really. The amount of games they have played, the amount of goals they've scored, again, the amount of titles they've won speak for itself. Two of the best players in world football."

The former Chelsea defender added:

"I don't know, to be honest. Very different players. Two big presences on a football pitch, so I can't choose between them. I can't choose. The numbers are just incredible and obviously very similar."

Messi has registered 32 appearances across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this term, recording 18 goals and 17 assists.

