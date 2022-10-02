"People who think Ronaldo is the problem have no shame whatsoever" - Fans rip apart Manchester United for shambolic performance and leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have launched a scathing attack on Manchester United after the forward remained an unused substitute in the Red Devils' 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester United returned to Premier League action today (October 2), facing Manchester City. However, the match did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for the Cityzens just seven minutes into the game before Erling Haaland doubled the lead 36 minutes later. It took the in-form striker just three minutes to score his second goal of the afternoon.

Foden got his name on the scoresheet again just before half-time, with Haaland providing the assist. Manchester United thus found themselves trailing 4-0 at the start of the second half.

Antony pulled one back for Erik ten Hag's side 11 minutes into the second half with a sublime shot. However, Haaland restored the Cityzens' four-goal lead by scoring his third goal of the afternoon eight minutes later.

The Norwegian, though, was not the only player to score a hat-trick for Pep Guardiola's side, with Foden doing the same. The attacker finished the scoring for the hosts in the 72nd minute of the match.

However, Anthony Martial reduced the deficit for the visitors to three goals by grabbing a brace in the dying minutes of the game. He was one of five players Ten Hag brought on from the bench with the hope of turning the match around.

While Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Fred came off the bench, Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute. Ten Hag's decision not to use the Portuguese icon has evidently upset the player's fans.

A section of Ronaldo's fans even took to Twitter to express their frustration with Manchester United and Ten Hag.

Chapmanunited @chapmanunited



Sancho, Eriksen and Varane. Off from the start.



Sub:Varane should have been sub immediately after the injury.



Eriksen for Casemiro.

Sancho for Ronaldo.



So that we can push them back more.



United for life. Weldone guys. @ManUtd Ten Hag got it wrong. From selection to tactics.Sancho, Eriksen and Varane. Off from the start.Sub:Varane should have been sub immediately after the injury.Eriksen for Casemiro.Sancho for Ronaldo.So that we can push them back more.United for life. Weldone guys. @ManUtd Ten Hag got it wrong. From selection to tactics.Sancho, Eriksen and Varane. Off from the start.Sub:Varane should have been sub immediately after the injury.Eriksen for Casemiro.Sancho for Ronaldo.So that we can push them back more.United for life. Weldone guys.

J. @StonedBatxx @ManUtd Manchester United fans and Erik ten hag deserve this humbling, Not because Ronaldo should be starting no but because they’ve been disrespecting him non stop. People who think ronaldo is the problem have no shame whatsoever @ManUtd Manchester United fans and Erik ten hag deserve this humbling, Not because Ronaldo should be starting no but because they’ve been disrespecting him non stop. People who think ronaldo is the problem have no shame whatsoever

King  @CRonaldoV2



- Casemiro must start

- Eriksen is not a CDM

- Rashford can't be the ST

- McTominay can't be starting

- Ronaldo is United's best ST



Man United need 3 new signings in January. A better back up CB, a better RB and Tielemans. #GlazersOut @ManUtd What we learned today:- Casemiro must start- Eriksen is not a CDM- Rashford can't be the ST- McTominay can't be starting- Ronaldo is United's best STMan United need 3 new signings in January. A better back up CB, a better RB and Tielemans. @ManUtd What we learned today:- Casemiro must start- Eriksen is not a CDM- Rashford can't be the ST- McTominay can't be starting- Ronaldo is United's best STMan United need 3 new signings in January. A better back up CB, a better RB and Tielemans. 🔴 #GlazersOut

ًE. @UtdEIIis We signed Casemiro to speak to Ronaldo on the bench lmfao. We signed Casemiro to speak to Ronaldo on the bench lmfao.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Disappointing Ronaldo doesn't get any time. Only player that's made us relevant in the last 12 months and he's sat on the bench watching these jokers Disappointing Ronaldo doesn't get any time. Only player that's made us relevant in the last 12 months and he's sat on the bench watching these jokers

One fan wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was never the problem. PERIOD."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo was never the problem.



PERIOD Cristiano Ronaldo was never the problem.PERIOD https://t.co/tA9ATqtSUi

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Manchester United fans deserve every bit of this humbling.



You don’t ever disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United fans deserve every bit of this humbling.You don’t ever disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag this season. He has played eight matches for the Red Devils this term, but five of them have come from the bench. He has scored just one goal for the club so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United fall eight points behind Manchester City

Today's win saw Manchester City close their gap with table-toppers Arsenal to just one point. They sit second in the table with 20 points, having won six and drawn two of their eight matches so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have fallen eight points behind Manchester City. They are placed sixth on the table, having won four and lost three of their seven games so far.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes