"People who think Ronaldo is the problem have no shame whatsoever" - Fans rip apart Manchester United for shambolic performance and leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have launched a scathing attack on Manchester United after the forward remained an unused substitute in the Red Devils' 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.
Manchester United returned to Premier League action today (October 2), facing Manchester City. However, the match did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.
Phil Foden opened the scoring for the Cityzens just seven minutes into the game before Erling Haaland doubled the lead 36 minutes later. It took the in-form striker just three minutes to score his second goal of the afternoon.
Foden got his name on the scoresheet again just before half-time, with Haaland providing the assist. Manchester United thus found themselves trailing 4-0 at the start of the second half.
Antony pulled one back for Erik ten Hag's side 11 minutes into the second half with a sublime shot. However, Haaland restored the Cityzens' four-goal lead by scoring his third goal of the afternoon eight minutes later.
The Norwegian, though, was not the only player to score a hat-trick for Pep Guardiola's side, with Foden doing the same. The attacker finished the scoring for the hosts in the 72nd minute of the match.
However, Anthony Martial reduced the deficit for the visitors to three goals by grabbing a brace in the dying minutes of the game. He was one of five players Ten Hag brought on from the bench with the hope of turning the match around.
While Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Fred came off the bench, Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute. Ten Hag's decision not to use the Portuguese icon has evidently upset the player's fans.
A section of Ronaldo's fans even took to Twitter to express their frustration with Manchester United and Ten Hag.
One fan wrote:
"Cristiano Ronaldo was never the problem. PERIOD."
Cristiano Ronaldo has found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag this season. He has played eight matches for the Red Devils this term, but five of them have come from the bench. He has scored just one goal for the club so far.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United fall eight points behind Manchester City
Today's win saw Manchester City close their gap with table-toppers Arsenal to just one point. They sit second in the table with 20 points, having won six and drawn two of their eight matches so far.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have fallen eight points behind Manchester City. They are placed sixth on the table, having won four and lost three of their seven games so far.
