"People thought I was crazy" - When Real Madrid and Barcelona legend turned down Liverpool move 

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Michael Laudrup has revealed that he rejected Liverpool as a teenager after they changed their contract offer after an initial agreement. Laudrup then moved to Lazio.

Laudrup was close to joining Liverpool from Brondy in 1983 and had a contract agreement in place. However, the Reds wants him to sign a four-year deal instead of the agreed three-year contract and that saw him turn down the move to Anfield.

After two seasons at Lazio, the Danish star went on to join Juventus, where he spent four seasons, before moving to Barcelona for five seasons. He then went on to join arch-rivals Real Madrid after he fell out with Johan Cruyff at Camp Nou.

Speaking to the media in 2012 as the Swansea City boss, Laudrup said:

"We agreed a three-year contract and went away thinking it was all done. But two weeks later they came back saying they wanted to offer me the same package, but for four years because I was still young and needed time to develop."

He added:

"I was disappointed because although nothing had been signed, we had an agreement. I decided not to join them and people thought I was crazy. This 19-year-old was turning down the great Liverpool. It wasn't really like that though. I just felt an agreement is an agreement and people should stick to what they decide. After that, I had other offers and went on to join Juventus. That's football for you."

Laudrup became a manager in 2000 and last managed Qatari side Al Rayyan in 2018.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star was a Liverpool fan

Michael Laudrup has revealed that he grew up a Liverpool fan and used to watch them regularly. He added that he loved the atmosphere at Anfield, but never got to play for them because of the ban and their change in contract offer.

He was quoted by LiverpoolECHO as saying:

"Liverpool were my team as a kid. I watched them as a kid on television back home in Denmark. I loved the team, the atmosphere."

Laudrup finished his career at Ajax in 1998 after a spell at Vissel Kobe, the Japanese side he joined after leaving Real Madrid.

