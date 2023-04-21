“People treated me badly” – 21-year-old star opens up on how he ‘suffered’ after failed Arsenal move this season

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo 'suffered' after his failed move to Arsenal in the January window earlier this year. He was made fun of by the fans, who treated him badly after the window closed.

Caicedo was keen on leaving Brighton in January and handed in a public transfer request. He took to his social media accounts to announce that he was keen to leave with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in signing him

However, the Seagulls decided not to sell their prized asset and rejected all bids. He has now spoken to the Telegraph about his time at the club after the failed transfer to Arsenal, explaining:

"I was really close to going. I suffered a lot. I'm sure I'm going to have many more opportunities. That's why I continue to do things well. [But] it was tough. At the beginning when I didn't end up going, lots of people would make fun of me on Instagram. People treated me badly. I didn't check my social media because it would hurt me to see things."

Caicedo has continued to be a mainstay in the Brighton side since and has helped them reach the FA Cup semifinals.

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo surprised Brighton teammates

Lewis Dunk has admitted that the Brighton & Hove Albion players were caught surprised by Caicedo's announcement in January. However, he backed the club's decision to reject all bids from Arsenal and Chelsea to keep hold of the player.

He was on talkSPORT when he said:

"Obviously it was a difficult situation for him and these things happen in football. It's not the first and won't be the last time players at a football club having this going on over their head. He's a young boy and we stick with him. He's a great lad and obviously a fantastic player."

Dunk added:

"Who knows how long we'll have him for and we're grateful to have him for at least the rest of the season and hopefully for longer. I think it's a massive statement from the club, standing their ground. Obviously we've sold players over the years to bigger clubs but I think it's a great statement to show that we want to keep him and I think rightly so."

Manager Roberto de Zerbi also backed the club's decision and urged the fans to stick with the midfielder.

