“People underestimate how tough it is to do what he’s doing” - Ian Wright lavishes praise on ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star

Arsenal icon Ian Wright recently lauded Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah for his consistency over the past six years.

Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from Roma. The 31-year-old right-winger has been a pillar of consistency, netting 200 goals and providing 87 assists in 327 appearances across all competitions. He has also helped the Reds win seven trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The Egyptian King's 200th goal for Liverpool came during their 2-1 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Salah became just the fifth player in the club's history to reach the impressive milestone, after Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, and Billy Liddell.

Moreover, Salah also reached his 150th Premier League goal, having scored two during his time at Chelsea. He is now joint-10th alongside Michael Owen in the top Premier League scorers of all time, despite not being a traditional forward.

Wright said (via HITC):

“You know something, he is one of the greats, without a doubt, in the Premier League. I remember when he came from Rome, it was the kind of signing where you went ‘Mo Salah, wasn’t he at Chelsea?! Oh, he’s done okay in Italy. Let’s see how he does.'"

He added:

“He has been sensational, especially in that Liverpool side that had to chase down Man City like they did, and they did it. His consistency and levels are amazing. A really unbelievable signing."

“I think people underestimate how tough it is to do what he’s doing and continues to do it, especially with that unbelievable front three. The goals he was scoring and the way they were playing.”

Salah has shown no signs of slowing down this season and has already scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims transfer dig at Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently aimed a cheeky dig at Chelsea midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia amid their struggles at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds bolstered their midfield over the summer, recruiting the quartet of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. However, prior to the acquisition of Endo, they were in the running to sign Caicedo and Lavia as their new No. 6's.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. made a £111 million move for Caicedo which appeared to have been accepted by Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Caicedo opted to turn down the move to join Chelsea, a decision which Lavia also made days later.

Their decisions appear to have backfired so far. While Lavia is yet to make a single appearance due to injury, Caicedo has looked average at best. Moreover, Chelsea are currently languishing in 12th place in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 16 games, 18 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“The summer we had, we had a few strange things happen in the transfer market but here, between us, I can say ‘My god, were we lucky, eh?' We didn’t know that in that moment and it didn’t feel like it in that moment, but yeah, I’m really happy that it worked out, but you never know before.”

He added:

“We obviously realised that other central defensive midfielders don’t want to join Liverpool, you see what happens, and then we found (Wataru) Endo. He’s an exceptional player.”

Endo has looked decent for the Reds so far, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions.