"People will think I am mad" - Paul Ince makes bold UEFA Champions League prediction for Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince has tipped the Red Devils to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Ralf Rangnick's side have drawn Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Manchester United have had a tumultuous season so far, which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and replaced by Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils are currently 5th in the Premier League, one point off the top four. They have picked up their performance levels since parting ways with the Norwegian boss.

Speaking to the Mirror, Paul Ince explained how he thinks Manchester United can go on to win the UEFA Champions League this season. He said:

"They can win the Champions League, people will think I'm mad, but they can. United can beat anybody on their day. Anybody, no matter who they are. In knockout football, if you are on your game and on form and with the world class players they've got, there's no reason they can't get to a Champions League final or win it."

Manchester United are firm underdogs to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The likes of Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all still in the competition and carry the favorites tag.

"They should finish fourth" - Ince backs Manchester United to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have picked up form recently

Despite their underwhelming campaign so far, Paul Ince still believes that Manchester United will be able to finish in the top four in the Premier League. It will be a bare minimum for a side who want to become regulars in the UEFA Champions League again.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the table, with Liverpool and Chelsea following closely behind. West Ham make up the top 4 and are currently one point ahead of Manchester United.

Ince suggested that finishing in the top four should be a minimum requirement for Manchester United this season. Ince believes if results go their way, the Red Devils could potentially also sneak into the top three as well. He said:

"It's pretty tight but you could see United going on a run with the fixtures that are coming up. I'm not saying they're going to win the title but they should finish fourth. If there are a few slip-ups from Chelsea, Man City or Liverpool, they might sneak into third who knows. Their remit has to be finishing fourth, a Champions League place and hopefully win a cup whether it's the FA Cup or the UEFA Champions League."

#MUFC | #BREMUN The Premier League has confirmed that our game against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed. The Premier League has confirmed that our game against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed.#MUFC | #BREMUN

