"Pep is bantering us" - Manchester United fans react as Guardiola confirms second string Manchester City player will start FA Cup final

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's decision to start Stefan Ortega against Manchester United in the FA Cup final has intrigued fans.

Guardiola has confirmed that Ortega will start in goal for the Cityzens against their cross-city rivals Manchester United in the final at Wembley. He told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yeah he's going to play. It's always been the same in the cups, even with Barcelona and Munich, so he's going to play in the FA Cup."

Ortega has been Guardiola's cup competition goalkeeper this season. He has featured in all five of City's FA Cup fixtures thus far. He has impressed, keeping five clean sheets in all of those games.

It is an interesting decision by Guardiola given the significance of the clash with Manchester United. His Cityzens side are on course to become just the second club in English football history to win a treble.

They have already won the Premier League title for a third consecutive season and are in the Champions League final. They face Inter Milan on June 10, a game in which the Etihad giants' usual number-one Ederson will likely start.

Ortega has made 13 appearances across competitions this season, keeping nine clean sheets. Five of those outings came in the league and in the Champions League but Ederson is predominantly used in those two competitions.

Guardiola lauded Ortega as an astute backup to Ederson in February. He lauded the German shot-stopper, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"The reality now is he (Ederson) has another keeper that pushes him like never before in terms of what he has done so far - not just in our buildup but he is also a typical German keeper, he stays up and has incredible hand movements."

The Manchester City boss' decision has been met with scrutiny from Manchester United fans. One fan thinks Guardiola is bantering his rivals:

"Pep is bantering us or disrespecting us."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Spanish tactician's confirmation that Ortega will be in goal at Wembley:

UtdPlug @UtdPlug BREAKING! Stefan Ortega will start in goal for Man City tomorrow. BREAKING! Stefan Ortega will start in goal for Man City tomorrow. #MUFC 🚨 BREAKING! Stefan Ortega will start in goal for Man City tomorrow. #MUFC 🔴✅

AAR_UTD17 @SongNation6 @UtdPlug As if we are getting a shot on target @UtdPlug As if we are getting a shot on target

Joleon Lescott claims a Manchester United win wouldn't end Manchester City's dominance

Lescott thinks only a Guardiola departure will end Manchester City's reign of terror.

Manchester City have steamrolled their way through opponents this season and could join Manchester United as the only team in England to win a treble. It would be a nightmare for Erik ten Hag's side and they are out to end City's hopes of doing so.

However, former City defender Joleon Lescott has explained why a victory for the Red side of Manchester won't end the Cityzens' era of dominance. He thinks that will only happen once Guardiola departs the Etihad. He told the aforementioned source:

"They're obviously waiting for that moment but in order to compete for the title I'm not sure that's enough. If United beat City in the FA Cup final it's a huge achievement because of what's at stake for City with the Treble and United having two trophies this season."

Lescott added:

"But I genuinely don't believe it's a fair fight until Pep has gone. As long as Pep is in charge of this group of players, City will be favourites to win the league."

The two Manchester rivals have met twice this season with a win apiece. Manchester City thrashed the Red Devils 6-3 at the Etihad in October while Ten Hag's men got revenge with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in January.

Poll : 0 votes