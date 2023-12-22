"Pep can be very unfair", "Why were they even bought" - Fans slam Guardiola's decision to drop 2 stars in Manchester City's CWC final vs Fluminense

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has received criticism after dropping Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic to the bench for his side's FIFA Club World Cup final against Fluminense.

The Cityzens can put the icing on the cake on what has been a phenomenal year for Guardiola's side when they face Fluminense tonight (December 22). A victory will see them crowned Club World Cup champions.

Manchester City became just the second club in English football history to win the continental treble last season. Guardiola's men won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Their first-ever Champions League triumph saw them qualify for the Club World Cup. They advanced to the final after a 3-0 win against Japanese outfit Urawa Reds in the semifinals.

Both Nunes and Kovacic started and impressed in that game, with the latter even getting on the scoresheet. But, the two midfielders have been dropped to the bench for tonight's game at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

Nunes, 25, joined City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer for £53 million. The Portuguese playmaker has had to bide his time for game time, starting just four of nine Premier League games. He's made 16 appearances across competitions, providing three assists.

Meanwhile, Kovacic, 29, also joined the Cityzens from Chelsea in a £30 million deal this past summer. The Croatian has appeared 19 times across competitions, scoring one goal.

However, neither have earned a place in Manchester City's starting XI to face Fluminense. Guardiola has decided to start Ederson in goal, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake in defense.

Rodri starts alongside Rico Lewis and Bernardo Silva in midfield, with Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Jack Grealish in attack. It's a star-studded lineup named by Guardiola.

But, some fans aren't too thrilled to see Nunes and Kovacic miss out on starts. One fan asked:

"No Nunes and Kovacic, why were they even bought in for lmao."

Another fan felt similarly:

"There's absolutely no reason to drop Nunes after that performance, Pep can be very unfair at times man."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Guardiola's decision to drop the midfield duo:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jack Grealish is relieved Kyle Walker stayed at Manchester City this past summer

Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker have built a strong friendship.

There was much speculation over Walker's future at Manchester City with reported interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The English right-back reportedly turned down a move to Thomas Tuchel's side and instead remained at the Etihad.

Walker, 33, was named City's new captain following Ilkay Gundogan's departure. He's been one of Guardiola's most important players for several years, making 278 appearances across competitions.

The veteran defender's English teammate Grealish was delighted he stayed with the Cityzens. He said (via manchestercity.news):

"I am so, so close with him. We have a lot in common and we’re very good friends. I was gutted when he was getting linked (to other clubs). Not one bit (did I want him to go)."

Walker has made 24 appearances across competitions this season, providing two assists. He will be looking to win his second trophy as Manchester City's captain tonight after captaining the side to UEFA Super Cup glory in August.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here