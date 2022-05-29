"Pep has done it at City and Klopp has done it at Liverpool" - Cesc Fabregas explains why Barcelona boss Xavi will make changes to the squad

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes that Barcelona manager Xavi will be making a number of changes to the squad this summer.

Fabregas, who played beside Xavi for many years at Barcelona and the Spanish national team, gave his thoughts on the current state of the Catalan club. When asked about his former teammate, he told Catalunya Radio:

“I’m sure he will want to make some tweaks to his squad, 30 or 40% of the team will change… Right now, he doesn’t have the team he wants. Pep has done it at City and Klopp has done it at Liverpool."

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager back in November, which saw a massive improvement in the club's results. The Spaniard also brought in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore during the January transfer window. However, the former midfielder will know that there is still a lot of work to be done in order to bring the club back to its former glory.

Barcelona finished the 2021-22 season 2nd in La Liga, but the Blaugrana were 13 points off rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. Xavi will hope to close the gap on Los Blancos next season and will need to improve his squad in order to do so.

"We need to be competitive next season" - Barcelona manager Xavi on next season

Xavi's appointment has helped improve the Blaugrana massively

Earlier this week, the Blaugrana boss was asked about his plans for the summer transfer window and how he will improve the squad for next season. He said:

"Next season we need to improve a lot, we improved a lot since November. I think we are in a good way, we have to be positive. But next season, at least, we need to compete and win the Champions League, why not. We are rebuilding the team. We have a plan, of course, and we need to be competitive next season. We cannot permit another season without winning titles."

Fabrizio Romano



Riqui Puig, Umtiti, Mingueza and Braithwaite are not in Barça plans.



Xavi confirms: “Yes, I spoke with them and others”. Many players are prepared to leave Barcelona this summer. Xavi now confirms he’s spoken with some of them to communicate the intention to sellRiqui Puig, Umtiti, Mingueza and Braithwaite are not in Barça plans.Xavi confirms: “Yes, I spoke with them and others”. Many players are prepared to leave Barcelona this summer. Xavi now confirms he’s spoken with some of them to communicate the intention to sell 👋🏻⤵️ #FCB❌ Riqui Puig, Umtiti, Mingueza and Braithwaite are not in Barça plans.Xavi confirms: “Yes, I spoke with them and others”.

